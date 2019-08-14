World
  3. 8 Urban Elevators That Bring Connectivity and Continuity to Cities

8 Urban Elevators That Bring Connectivity and Continuity to Cities

8 Urban Elevators That Bring Connectivity and Continuity to Cities
Save this picture!
8 Urban Elevators That Bring Connectivity and Continuity to Cities

When working in an urban area with a complex topography, one of the biggest challenges is urban integration. Worldwide, many socially deprived neighborhoods are situated in complicated geographical locations surrounded by steep slopes. Such areas complicate mobility for pedestrians, cyclists, and the elderly, with a lack of accessibility often excluding them from taking part in city life effectively.

In this context, urban elevators can be a novel solution which combine elements of both functional connectivity and sculpture. With some rising up to 30 meters in height, they become urban and touristic landmarks, creating new viewpoints and walkways. Additionally, in many cases, they can help to uphold the historic legacy of the city.

Below we have collected some interesting examples of urban elevators that have been key in the spatial planning of the urban environment.

New Access to Gironella's Historic Center / Carles Enrich

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula Cross-section + 41

Urbanization and Urban Elevator in Galtzaraborda / VAUMM

      Save this picture!
      © Aitor Ortiz
      © Aitor Ortiz

      Cross-section © Aitor Ortiz © Aitor Ortiz © Aitor Ortiz + 41

      Accessible Ribadeo / Abalo Alonso Arquitectos

        Save this picture!
        © Santos Diez
        © Santos Diez

        © Santos Diez © Santos Diez © Santos Diez Plan + Cross-section + 41

        Limmat Footbridge and Promenade Lift / Leuppi & Schafroth Architekten

          Save this picture!
          © Roger Frei
          © Roger Frei

          © Roger Frei Cross-section © Roger Frei © Roger Frei + 41

          The Roman Walls of Lugo Elevator / Antonio Pernas Varela

              Save this picture!
              © Antonio Vázquez
              © Antonio Vázquez

              © Antonio Vázquez © Antonio Vázquez © Antonio Vázquez Cross-sections + 41

              Urban Elevator in Echavaoiz / Ah Asociados

                Save this picture!
                © Image2 visualization studio
                © Image2 visualization studio

                Plans © Image2 visualization studio © Image2 visualization studio © Image2 visualization studio + 41

                Pfaffenthal Lift / STEINMETZDEMEYER

                Save this picture!
                © Boshua - Bohumil Kostohryz
                © Boshua - Bohumil Kostohryz

                © Boshua - Bohumil Kostohryz Plans © Boshua - Bohumil Kostohryz © Boshua - Bohumil Kostohryz + 41

                Urban Elevator and Pedestrian Bridge / VAUMM

                Save this picture!
                Courtesy of VAUMM
                Courtesy of VAUMM

                Detail Courtesy of VAUMM Courtesy of VAUMM Courtesy of VAUMM + 41

                              About this author
                              Fernanda Castro
                              Author

                              See more:

                              News Articles
                              Cite: Castro, Fernanda. "8 Urban Elevators That Bring Connectivity and Continuity to Cities" [Ascensores urbanos: integración y continuidad en ciudades escarpadas] 14 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/876158/8-urban-elevators-that-bring-connectivity-and-continuity-to-cities/> ISSN 0719-8884
