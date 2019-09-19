World
  7. The Bridge / Threefold Architects

The Bridge / Threefold Architects

  • 12:00 - 19 September, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
The Bridge / Threefold Architects
The Bridge / Threefold Architects, © Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

© Charles Hosea

© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

Text description provided by the architects. Threfold Architects have recetly completed, the ‘Bridge’, a new typology of work environment. The brief called for an exemplar office space and a design strategy which would unite three companies and a 200 strong workforce under one roof.

© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

Threefold Architects’ response was a 64m long, undulating, multi level structure which connects employees, departments and companies and creates a variety of spaces to meet and collect within.

© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

Conceived as a continuous folded surface, the Bridge is constructed from pre-fabricated cross laminated timber (CLT). It bridges between floors and departments, encourages horizontal and vertical movement across the office and creates pockets of space in which to work and gather.

© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea
Plans
Plans
© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

The rear wall and ceiling above the Bridge form a gently undulating backdrop to the office space. The Bridge was conceived, developed and delivered within 6 months.

© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea
Detail Section
Detail Section

© Charles Hosea
© Charles Hosea

Project location

About this office
Threefold Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United Kingdom
Cite: "The Bridge / Threefold Architects" 19 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/868028/the-bridge-threefold-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

