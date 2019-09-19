The Bridge / Threefold Architects

+ 19

Architects Threefold Architects

Location Dartford, UK

Category Offices Interiors

Architect in Charge Matt Driscoll, Jack Hosea, Renee Searle

Area 0.0 ft2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Charles Hosea, Threefold Architects

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Threfold Architects have recetly completed, the ‘Bridge’, a new typology of work environment. The brief called for an exemplar office space and a design strategy which would unite three companies and a 200 strong workforce under one roof.

Threefold Architects’ response was a 64m long, undulating, multi level structure which connects employees, departments and companies and creates a variety of spaces to meet and collect within.

Conceived as a continuous folded surface, the Bridge is constructed from pre-fabricated cross laminated timber (CLT). It bridges between floors and departments, encourages horizontal and vertical movement across the office and creates pockets of space in which to work and gather.

The rear wall and ceiling above the Bridge form a gently undulating backdrop to the office space. The Bridge was conceived, developed and delivered within 6 months.