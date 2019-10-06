World
Burntwood School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  Curated by Fernanda Castro
Schools  · 
London, United Kingdom

  • Stakeholders

    Burntwood School & Wandsworth Children’s Services

  • Contractor, Project Manager, Quantity Surveyor, CDM Coordinator

    Lend Lease

  • Structural Engineer

    Buro Happold

  • Civil Engineer

    Buro Happold

  • M&E Engineer

    Mott MacDonald Fulcrum

  • Acoustic and Security Consultant

    Mott MacDonald Fulcrum

  • Landscape Architect

    Kinnear Landscape Architects

  • Ecology Consultant

    The Ecology Consultancy

  • Environmental Designer

    Morag Mysercough / Studio Myerscough

  • Planning Consultant

    Nathaniel Lichfield and Partners

  • Party Wall Surveyor

    Anstey Horne

  • FF&E

    Smart FFE

  • Approved Inspector

    Butler & Young Approved Inspectors

  • Access Consultant

    David Bonnett Associates

  • Fire Consultant

    Tenos Fire Engineering

  • ICT Consultant

    Civica Ltd

  • Catering Consultant

    Design Catering Equipment Ltd
© Timothy Soar

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation of Burntwood School pieces together a 1950’s modernist education campus for 2000 pupils and 200 staff in south-west London. Within an existing mature landscape, six new buildings-as-pavilions develop the heritage of the existing, orchestrating a system of bespoke constructional components to bring both efficiency and delight.

© Timothy Soar
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Timothy Soar

The new buildings – four 4-storey teaching pavilions, a new sports hall and a new performing arts building – are placed amongst a number of retained buildings (including two by Sir Leslie Martin) to form a complete and coherent campus, with lawns, squares and a central pedestrian spine. Within each pavilion, classrooms and ancillary accommodation are arranged along a central corridor with voids and double-height spaces at each end to increase natural daylight and make connections to the exterior.

© Timothy Soar

The regularity of each plan is followed through to the elevation with faceted precast concrete panels that correspond to a 7.5 metre structural and classroom module; a development of the prefabricated façade work seen at Dagenham Park Church of England School.

© Timothy Soar

Originally published on August 07, 2015

Cite: "Burntwood School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris" 06 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.
