World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Spotlight: Pier Luigi Nervi

Spotlight: Pier Luigi Nervi

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Spotlight: Pier Luigi Nervi
Save this picture!
Spotlight: Pier Luigi Nervi, Palazzetto dello sport. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/ihavegotthestyle/221174130'>Flickr user ihavegotthestyle</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
Palazzetto dello sport. Image © Flickr user ihavegotthestyle licensed under CC BY 2.0

Known as both an architect and an engineer, Pier Luigi Nervi (June 21, 1891 – January 9, 1979) explored the limitations of reinforced concrete by creating a variety of inventive structural projects; in the process, he helped to show the material had a place in architecture movements of the coming years. Nervi began his career in a time of technological revolution, and through his ambition and ability to recognize opportunity in the midst of challenge, he was able to have an impact on several disciplines and cultures.

Save this picture!
Image <a href='https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stadio_Artemio_Franchi#/media/File:PNervi1.jpg'>via Wikimedia</a> (public domain)
Image via Wikimedia (public domain)
Save this picture!
Palazzetto dello sport. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/lulek/11420370036'>Flickr user lulek</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/'>CC BY-NC 2.0</a>
Palazzetto dello sport. Image © Flickr user lulek licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Nervi was born in Sondrino, Italy, and studied Civil Engineering at the University of Bologna until 1913. From even the earliest days of his career, Nervi had an incredible artistic sensibility which informed his design decisions. With this natural talent for design, the fact that he never studied architecture at a university never seemed to hinder his architecture. Shortly after graduating, Nervi went to work for a construction company, but left after a few years to co-found the building firm Nervi and Nebbiosi, which would later become Nervi and Bartoli. [1]

Save this picture!
UNESCO Headquarters. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/french-disko/3712216223'>Flickr user french-disko</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/'>CC BY-NC 2.0</a>
UNESCO Headquarters. Image © Flickr user french-disko licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Despite his bold designs, Nervi's approach to design was fairly practical. According to the Pier Luigi Nervi Project, "Nervi based his work on sound design and construction experience and on an intelligent intuitiveness, with a permanent intense attention to the relationships between structure and shape." [2] The architect developed a method of building scale models to test some of his more radical structural systems, and even won commissions (such as the Stadio Artemio Franchi) because of his ability to keep costs down. [1]

Save this picture!
George Washington Bridge Bus Station . Image © <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:GWBridge-BusTerm.jpg'>Wikimedia user Seidenstud</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>
George Washington Bridge Bus Station . Image © Wikimedia user Seidenstud licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Reinforced concrete became the dominant material in many of Nervi’s buildings once he started his firm - and as he began his career, other architects and engineers were also gradually discovering its potential. However, what separated Nervi's work was his determination to use the material not only to create structurally sound buildings, but to express its beauty and use ingenious implementation methods to build to great lengths and heights.

Save this picture!
Torino Esposizioni. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/alobooom/15555030467'>Flickr user alobooom</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/'>CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>
Torino Esposizioni. Image © Flickr user alobooom licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Nervi first garnered major public attention with his work on the Stadio Artemio Franchi (1931), in Florence, Italy. With its cantilevered roof and elegantly winding stairs, the project announces the architect’s affinity for visually dramatic structural design solutions. Between 1935 and 1942, Nervi built a series of airplane hangars across Italy for the Italian Royal Air Force; although they were destroyed, these works were instrumental in establishing Nervi’s reputation as a design-conscious fusion of architecture and engineering. At the end of the 1940’s, he produced the Torino Esposizioni (1949), an exhibition hall in Turin which later became an ice hockey rink for the 2006 Olympics, and showcases Nervi’s ability to artfully span enormous lengths.

Save this picture!
Pirelli Tower. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/ikkoskinen/4824881170/'>Flickr user ikkoskinen</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
Pirelli Tower. Image © Flickr user ikkoskinen licensed under CC BY 2.0

As Nervi’s career progressed, he brought his design approach to several different typologies and a variety of countries. In the 1950s, Nervi designed the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris (1950) and collaborated with Gio Ponti on the Pirelli Tower (1955-1959), bringing structural solutions to office buildings. Across the Atlantic, Nervi designed The George Washington Bridge Bus Station, a large sculptural concrete structure in New York City. Nervi’s portfolio developed, but he still maintained an interest in his ability to span vast spaces; the Palazzetto dello Sport (1961), a project led by Annibale Vitellozi for which Nervi designed a concrete dome, showcases the architect’s artistic sensibility present amidst challenging structural requirements.

Save this picture!
Stadio Artemio Franchi. Image <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Stadio_Comunale_Giovanni_Berta.jpg'>via Wikimedia</a> (public domain)
Stadio Artemio Franchi. Image via Wikimedia (public domain)

Nervi produced some of his most well-regarded projects towards the end of his career. The Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption (1971), produced with Pietro Belluschi, and the Paul VI Audience hall in Vatican City (1971), bear Nervi's flair for producing monumental buildings through imaginative structural systems. By learning from decades' worth of projects and merging knowledge from several disciplines, Nervi's later designs reference many of the innovations he developed earlier, channeling a more powerful sense of ambition for structural achievement than ever before.

See works by Pier Luigi Nervi featured on ArchDaily by clicking on the thumbnails below:

The Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption. Image © Liao Yusheng The Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption. Image © Liao Yusheng Pirelli Tower. Image © <>Flickr user mava</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/'>CC BY-SA 2.0</a> Pirelli Tower. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/ikkoskinen/4824881170/'>Flickr user ikkoskinen</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a> + 13

A Brief History of Rome's Luminous Rotundas

References:

  1. Pier Luigi Nervi Project. “Pier Luigi Nervi – A Biographical Profile.” Accessed June 18, 2015.
  2. Pier Luigi Nervi Project. “Who Is Pier Luigi Nervi.” Accessed June 18, 2015.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Kunkel. "Spotlight: Pier Luigi Nervi" 21 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/644580/spotlight-pier-luigi-nervi-2/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Palazzetto dello sport. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/ihavegotthestyle/221174130'>Flickr user ihavegotthestyle</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>

聚焦：皮埃尔·奈尔维

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »