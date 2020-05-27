World
School in Saint-Maurice / Graeme Mann & Patricia Capua Mann

School in Saint-Maurice / Graeme Mann & Patricia Capua Mann

© Thomas Jantscher © Yves André © Thomas Jantscher © Thomas Jantscher + 28

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Educational Architecture, Schools
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
  • Collaborators: Thomas Wegener , Jessica Guiliani, Alexandre Gobbini
  • Building Site : Regtec SA
  • Structural Engineering : Kurmann & Cretton SA
  • Facade: Arteco SA
  • Heating/ Ventilation/Sanitation : Tecnoservice SA
  • Lighting Engineer : Aebischer & Bovigny SA
  • Acoustic: Bruno Schroeter
  • Buildings Client : Cycle d’orientation association, Commune of Saint-Maurice
© Yves André
© Yves André

Text description provided by the architects. The new school building is located in the proposed strategic place at the entrance to the city of Saint-Maurice and has the advantage of providing a new urban front to the Avenue des Terraux.

© Yves André
Ground Floor Plan
© Yves André
It clearly shows it belongs to the institutional, educational and sports place owing to the distance from the street and to the fact that the courtyard open to the south and the Dents-du-Midi.

© Thomas Jantscher
Its U-shape takes all the surrounding school area into account and connects the several playgrounds to open green spaces and sports facilities.

© Thomas Jantscher
© Thomas Jantscher
The new construction, which is linked to the sports complex, offers wide access to the services installed at the court level, such as the theater / assembly hall, the cover of the Place des Fêtes, the double gym room and the judo hall. These activities denote the public status of the schoolyard. The upper floors are classrooms with a clear division of the two schools each accessible through a separate entrance.

© Thomas Jantscher
The volume configuration that takes full advantage of the different levels makes the place and the courtyard easily accessible from the street, the station, the school area or the car parks. The project adds on to the existing sports complex as well as bringing spatial order into the current area.

© Yves André
Originally published on May 27, 2015

Cite: "School in Saint-Maurice / Graeme Mann & Patricia Capua Mann" 27 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/636033/educational-establishment-in-saint-maurice-graeme-mann-and-patricia-capua-mann/> ISSN 0719-8884
