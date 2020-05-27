School in Saint-Maurice / Graeme Mann & Patricia Capua Mann

+ 28

Collaborators: Thomas Wegener , Jessica Guiliani, Alexandre Gobbini

Building Site : Regtec SA

Structural Engineering : Kurmann & Cretton SA

Facade: Arteco SA

Heating/ Ventilation/Sanitation : Tecnoservice SA

Lighting Engineer : Aebischer & Bovigny SA

Acoustic: Bruno Schroeter

Buildings Client : Cycle d’orientation association, Commune of Saint-Maurice

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new school building is located in the proposed strategic place at the entrance to the city of Saint-Maurice and has the advantage of providing a new urban front to the Avenue des Terraux.

It clearly shows it belongs to the institutional, educational and sports place owing to the distance from the street and to the fact that the courtyard open to the south and the Dents-du-Midi.

Its U-shape takes all the surrounding school area into account and connects the several playgrounds to open green spaces and sports facilities.

The new construction, which is linked to the sports complex, offers wide access to the services installed at the court level, such as the theater / assembly hall, the cover of the Place des Fêtes, the double gym room and the judo hall. These activities denote the public status of the schoolyard. The upper floors are classrooms with a clear division of the two schools each accessible through a separate entrance.

The volume configuration that takes full advantage of the different levels makes the place and the courtyard easily accessible from the street, the station, the school area or the car parks. The project adds on to the existing sports complex as well as bringing spatial order into the current area.

Originally published on May 27, 2015