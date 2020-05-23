World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Portugal
  5. Alvega Canoeing Center / ateliermob

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Alvega Canoeing Center / ateliermob

Save this project
Alvega Canoeing Center / ateliermob

© Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira © Francisco Nogueira + 17

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Public Space, Recreation & Training, Renovation
Alvega, Portugal
  • Design Team: Andreia Salavessa, Tiago Mota Saraiva, Vera João, Ana Luísa Cunha, Rita Aguiar Rodrigues, Carine Pimenta, João Afonso Almeida, Mariana Simões, João Torres, Sophia Walk
  • Stability: Betar - José Pedro Venâncio, Maria do Carmo Vieira
  • Hydraulic: Betar - Andreia Cardoso
  • Electrical And Ited: João Pedro Osório
  • Thermal: Sílvia Dias
  • Acoustics: Leila Anselmo
  • Construction: Vedap
  • Client: Câmara Municipal de Abrantes
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. With the same area and volume of the previous building, the new Canoeing Center is also located at the river beach of Alvega. Its proximity to the Tagus river, in a regularly flooded area during the winter, determined its position, raised above ground level – increasing the ground permeability –, and the coating of its walls, with a solution of black recycled plastic profiles, able to resist the impact of objects that might be dragged by the river, being permeable to the water flow simultaneously.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Internally divided into three bodies, which may have different management, the volume is composed of a cafeteria, a boat storage area, and changing cabins.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The terrace, barbecue area, and staircase, potentially used as an outdoor amphitheater, are intended for public use.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Originally published on May 21, 2015.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 2205-102 Alvega, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ateliermob
Office

Products

Steel Concrete Plastic

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Sports Architecture Recreation & Training Refurbishment Renovation Portugal
Cite: "Alvega Canoeing Center / ateliermob" 23 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/600867/alvega-canoeing-center-ateliermob/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Francisco Nogueira

阿尔韦加皮划艇中心/ateliermob

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream