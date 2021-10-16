First Peoples House / Formline Architecture + Urbanism

+ 10

Architect In Charge: Alfred Waugh

Design Team: Ken Wong, Adam Slavinski

City: Vancouver

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the University of Victoria on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, this building was designed to accommodate the Indigenous Graduate Student Union. The building is comprised of classrooms, offices, study spaces, ceremonial spaces, and lounges for elders and students.

The design of the building is inspired aesthetically and philosophically by the indigenous Coast Salish culture. The First Peoples House embodies traditional Coast Salish building principles in its’ ability to mediate the environment, maximize sunlight, ventilation, natural resources, and local materials.

The site design incorporates existing footpaths, supplemented with the reintroduction of low-maintenance indigenous plants, waterfall, and storm-water retention ponds. All these natural features contribute to the building’s overall calming and magnificent presence. The project received LEED Gold certification in 2011.