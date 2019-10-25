World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. PS Arkitektur
  6. 2012
  7. Villa Blåbär / pS Arkitektur

Villa Blåbär / pS Arkitektur

Save this project
Villa Blåbär / pS Arkitektur

Courtesy of pS Arkitektur Courtesy of pS Arkitektur Courtesy of pS Arkitektur Courtesy of pS Arkitektur + 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Nacka, Sweden
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project PS Arkitektur
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    170.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2012

  • Architect in Charge

    Peter Sahlin

  • Project Architect

    Leif Johannsen

  • Assisting Architects

    Therese Svalling (models), Beata Denton (lighting)

  • Contractor

    Valento Bygg

  • Client

    Karl & Sofia Andersson
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur

Text description provided by the architects. The surrounding nature and slope dictated the shape of this one family house fully covered in black roofing felt. Delightful views into the sunny forest, space, and a daring uncompromising design were the starting point for the development of this villa in Nacka, outside Stockholm.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur

The house was created during a number of workshops with the client, where different volumes were tested in the model and several site visits. The challenge was to locate all rooms on the same level, and trying to fit the house on the sloping ground of this nature site.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur

It resulted in a narrow and extended house that sits at the very top of the site, hovering on concrete blocks over the rock. In this way, the house itself shelters the terrace from unwanted views from the road and neighbors. The movement through the house mimics the initial exploratory walks we had on-site prior to building. The master bedroom is placed where one gets the most spectacular view.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur
Save this picture!
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur

The house is fully covered in roofing felt on both roofs and facades to give a calm uniform black exterior that contrasts with the crisp white interior. On the inside, the wardrobes, lighting, and sockets are inset in walls and ceiling to give an even and clean look. The different functions within the house appear according to a hierarchy, moving from public towards the private; from the garage, entrance, then kitchen, living room and farthest away bedrooms and bath.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur
Courtesy of pS Arkitektur

In order to secure energy efficiency, while at the same time creating spectacular views, the openings on the south, the private side are maximized at the expense of the north-facing ones, which are kept at a minimum. The total amount of glazing follows energy balance calculations and together with a geothermal heating system and an exhaust air heat pump the house is well within the legal energy norm.

Originally published January 13, 2013.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
PS Arkitektur
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "Villa Blåbär / pS Arkitektur" 25 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/317458/villa-blabar-ps-arkitektur/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of pS Arkitektur

Blåbär别墅 / pS Arkitektur

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream