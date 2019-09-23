World
  Shoffice / Platform 5 Architects

Shoffice / Platform 5 Architects

  • 20:00 - 23 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Shoffice / Platform 5 Architects
© Alan Williams Photography
'Shoffice' (shed + office) is a garden pavilion containing a small office alongside garden storage space located to the rear of a1950's terraced house in St John’s Wood. The brief required the shoffice to be conceived of as a sculptural object that flowed into the garden space. 

 A glazed office space nestles into an extruded timber elliptical shell, which curls over itself like a wood shaving, and forms a small terrace in the lawn. The interior is oak lined and fitted out with storage and a cantilevered desk. Two rooflights - one glazed above the desk with another open to the sky outside the office bring light into the work space. 

Exploded Perspective
Exploded Perspective

The project was a close collaboration between Architect, Structural Engineer and Contractor. The lightweight structure, formed with two steel ring beams, timber ribs and a stressed plywood skin, sits on minimal pad foundations. Much of the project was prefabricated to reduce the amount of material that needed to be moved through the house during construction.

Originally published on 9 January, 2013. 

Platform 5 Architects
United Kingdom
