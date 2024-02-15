San Diego City Guide: 12 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital

Save this picture! San Diego, CA, USA. Image © Rosamar via Shutterstock

Nestled along the coast of Southern California, San Diego has emerged as a vibrant hub for architectural innovation, shaped by the confluence of different cultures, from its early Spanish colonial heritage to the cutting-edge modernist masterpieces that define its urban fabric. For this reason, the city was chosen as one half of the World Design Capital 2024, alongside its cross-border counterpart, Tijuana, celebrating the intercultural collaborations and influences of the two cities.

Throughout history, San Diego has been a canvas for visionary architects who have left enduring legacies on its built environment. From iconic landmarks like the Geisel Library and the Salk Institute to the dynamic spaces of the San Diego Central Library and the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, each piece of architecture reveals hidden aspects of the layered history and the spirit of exploration of San Diego.

Read on to discover 12 of San Diego’s architectural attractions, from the iconic Geisel Library to Louis Kahn's awe-inspiring Salk Institute, and beyond.

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park / Tucker Sadler Architects

San Diego California Temple / William S. Lewis, Jr., Dennis Hyndman, Shelly Hyndman

