San Diego City Guide: 12 Projects to Explore in the 2024 World Design Capital

Nestled along the coast of Southern California, San Diego has emerged as a vibrant hub for architectural innovation, shaped by the confluence of different cultures, from its early Spanish colonial heritage to the cutting-edge modernist masterpieces that define its urban fabric. For this reason, the city was chosen as one half of the World Design Capital 2024, alongside its cross-border counterpart, Tijuana, celebrating the intercultural collaborations and influences of the two cities.
Throughout history, San Diego has been a canvas for visionary architects who have left enduring legacies on its built environment. From iconic landmarks like the Geisel Library and the Salk Institute to the dynamic spaces of the San Diego Central Library and the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, each piece of architecture reveals hidden aspects of the layered history and the spirit of exploration of San Diego.
Read on to discover 12 of San Diego’s architectural attractions, from the iconic Geisel Library to Louis Kahn's awe-inspiring Salk Institute, and beyond.
Related ArticlePacific Splendor: San Diego's Architectural Evolution
Geisel Library / William L. Pereira & Associates
Salk Institute / Louis Kahn
San Diego Convention Center / Arthur Erickson
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park / Tucker Sadler Architects
San Diego Central Library / Rob Quigley
Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego / Selldorf Architects
Point Loma Nazarene Science Complex / Carrier Johnson + CULTURE
The Superior Court of California – San Diego / SOM
Beth El / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects
Machine in a Box / Luce Et Studio
Robert Paine Scripps Forum for Science, Society and the Environment / Safdie Rabines Architects
San Diego California Temple / William S. Lewis, Jr., Dennis Hyndman, Shelly Hyndman
You can visit our list of City Guides here.