25 Projects Merged into the Diverse Landscape of California

Save this picture! Fall House / Fougeron Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography

Located in the western region of the United States, the state of California is the most populous state and the third-largest — it includes some of the most populated cities of the country such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Long Beach and Oakland.

The history of Californian architecture is very special since during the 50's it developed its own style – a quite eccentric one – that flooded the roads in ways like giant donuts, coffee makers, ships, etc. However, the Hollywood of the 1920s greatly influenced the development of the architectural styles of California where there is a clear trend of wide spaces intrinsically connected to the exterior that varies by region. In this article, we present our selection of some of the most prominent residential projects built in California to understand the different climates and territories. Read on for the full list.

Save this picture! Sawmill / Olson Kundig. Image © Kevin Scott / Olson Kundig

Save this picture! Martis Camp 506 / Blaze Makoid Architecture. Image Cortesía de Blaze Makoid Architecture

Palm Springs

Save this picture! Palm Springs Residence / Jim Jennings Architecture + LINEOFFICE Architecture + Martha Angus Interior Design. Image © Lance Gerber

Save this picture! Chino Canyon Residence / Hundred Mile House. Image © Lance Gerber

Save this picture! Ridge Vista / o2 Architecture. Image © Lance Gerber

Carmel Valley

Save this picture! Carmel Valley Residence / Piechota Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography

Save this picture! C-Glass House / Deegan Day Design. Image © Taiyo Watanabe

San Francisco

Save this picture! Twin Peaks Residence / Feldman Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography

Beverly Hills

Save this picture! Trousdale Estates Contemporary Home / Dennis Gibbens Architects. Image Cortesía de Dennis Gibbens Architects

San Diego

Save this picture! Redwood House / Jeff Svitak. Image © Onnis Luque

Laguna Beach

Save this picture! McElroy House _ Ehrlich Architects / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects. Image © Miranda Brackett

Santa Barbara

Save this picture! Off-Grid Guest House / Anacapa. Image © Erin Feinblatt

Yucca Valley

Save this picture! Boulder2Sky House / Cocoon Commons + Associates. Image © Kyle Huber

Silicon Valley

Save this picture! Tea Houses / Swatt | Miers Architects. Image © Tim Griffith

St. Helena

Save this picture! RidgeView House / Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction. Image © Cesar Rubio

Carmel-by-the-Sea

Save this picture! Butterfly House / Feldman Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography

Glen Ellen

Save this picture! The Lichen House / Schwartz and Architecture. Image © Richard Barnes

Yorkville

Save this picture! Yorkville Residence / Alan Nicholson Design Studio. Image © Alan Nicholson

Santa Rosa

Save this picture! Sonoma weeHouse / Alchemy Architects. Image © Geoffrey Warner

Calistoga

Save this picture! Napa Valley House / Steven Harris Architects. Image © Scott Frances/OTTO

Santa Barbara

Save this picture! Toro Canyon House / Bestor Architecture. Image © Laure Joliet

Big Sur

Save this picture! Fall House / Fougeron Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography

Big Valley

Save this picture! San Joaquin Valley Residence / Aidlin Darling Design. Image © Matthew Millman

Central Court

Save this picture! Paso Robles Residence / Aidlin Darling Design. Image © Matthew Millman

La Quinta