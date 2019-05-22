World
  Boulder2Sky House / Cocoon Commons + Associates

Boulder2Sky House / Cocoon Commons + Associates

  22 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos

Boulder2Sky House / Cocoon Commons + Associates, © Kyle Huber
© Kyle Huber

© Joshua Cain © Kyle Huber

© Kyle Huber
© Kyle Huber

Text description provided by the architects. Boulder2Sky is located and nestled high up in the Pinon Ridge area of Western Hills Estates - Yucca Valley, California. The home is 92% glass amidst massive rock formations and expansive vistas of desert landscapes, indigenous plant-life (Joshua Trees, Yuccas, etc.), wildlife and electric sunsets and sunrises.

© Kyle Huber
© Kyle Huber
Area Map
Area Map
© Joshua Cain
© Joshua Cain

Designed by the owner for him and his partner as a getaway from their busy city lives they sought refuge and privacy amongst their largest inspiration - nature. Each room has movable sliding, floor to ceiling glass walls to open up to the raw barren landscapes.

© Kyle Huber
© Kyle Huber

The dramatic asymmetrical roof allows just the right amount of natural light in the open concept floor plans along with solar panels to heat/cool the interiors and pool. The entire home consists of high-efficiency glass framed with steel and a cantilevered roof.

© Kyle Huber
© Kyle Huber

About this office
Cocoon Commons + Associates
Office

