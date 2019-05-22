Boulder2Sky House / Cocoon Commons + Associates

+ 14

Consultants Brian Diebolt

Text description provided by the architects. Boulder2Sky is located and nestled high up in the Pinon Ridge area of Western Hills Estates - Yucca Valley, California. The home is 92% glass amidst massive rock formations and expansive vistas of desert landscapes, indigenous plant-life (Joshua Trees, Yuccas, etc.), wildlife and electric sunsets and sunrises.

Designed by the owner for him and his partner as a getaway from their busy city lives they sought refuge and privacy amongst their largest inspiration - nature. Each room has movable sliding, floor to ceiling glass walls to open up to the raw barren landscapes.

The dramatic asymmetrical roof allows just the right amount of natural light in the open concept floor plans along with solar panels to heat/cool the interiors and pool. The entire home consists of high-efficiency glass framed with steel and a cantilevered roof.