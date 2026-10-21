What Accumulates? Lessons on Materiality, Memory, and Public Space from Amman Design Week 2026

Brief Untaming / FADAA. Image Courtesy of Amman Design Week 2026

After a seven-year pause, Amman Design Week returned to Jordan with a premise that feels closely tied to the city itself: that nothing is ever entirely new. Under the theme "Accumulations," the fourth edition of the biennial event brought together more than 220 designers, makers, architects, and collectives across exhibitions, public interventions, talks, workshops, and performances from October 2 to 17. The premise was particularly relevant to Amman, a city whose architecture has been shaped by waves of construction, migration, adaptation, and reuse, where accumulation is not simply a metaphor.

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