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What Accumulates? Lessons on Materiality, Memory, and Public Space from Amman Design Week 2026

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After a seven-year pause, Amman Design Week returned to Jordan with a premise that feels closely tied to the city itself: that nothing is ever entirely new. Under the theme "Accumulations," the fourth edition of the biennial event brought together more than 220 designers, makers, architects, and collectives across exhibitions, public interventions, talks, workshops, and performances from October 2 to 17. The premise was particularly relevant to Amman, a city whose architecture has been shaped by waves of construction, migration, adaptation, and reuse, where accumulation is not simply a metaphor.

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Reyyan Dogan
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Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "What Accumulates? Lessons on Materiality, Memory, and Public Space from Amman Design Week 2026" 21 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187222/what-accumulates-lessons-on-materiality-memory-and-public-space-from-amman-design-week-2026> ISSN 0719-8884

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Brief Untaming / FADAA. Image Courtesy of Amman Design Week 2026

何物在积淀？2026年安曼设计周关于物质性、记忆与公共空间的启示

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