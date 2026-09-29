Farshid Moussavi Receives the 2026 Soane Medal

Save this picture! Farshid Moussavi in the Dome Area at Sir John Soane's Museum. Image © Tilly Buckroyd

Farshid Moussavi has been awarded the 2026 Soane Medal for her contributions to architectural practice, history, and theory. The Iranian-born architect and educator, who founded Farshid Moussavi Architecture (FMA) in 2011, will receive the medal at the Royal Academy in London on November 24, 2026, where she will also deliver a public lecture. The annual award, established by Sir John Soane's Museum in 2017, recognizes individuals whose work has contributed to a broader understanding of architecture and its role in society.

Moussavi's practice spans architecture, education, and writing, with projects ranging from cultural and residential buildings to retail interiors. Recent works by FMA include the Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland, La Folie Divine apartments in Montpellier, Îlot 19 housing in La Défense-Nanterre, Paris, and the Harrods Toy Department in London. The Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland and La Folie Divine reflect the practice's engagement with cultural and residential programs, while Îlot 19 forms part of the mixed-use development of the La Défense-Nanterre district. The practice's largest project to date, the Ismaili Center Houston in Texas, was completed in November 2025 following an international competition.

Born in Shiraz, Iran, in 1965, Moussavi studied at Harvard University Graduate School of Design, University College London, and the University of Dundee. Alongside her professional practice, she has maintained a longstanding involvement in architectural education, teaching at institutions including the Architectural Association, the Berlage Institute, Harvard University, UCLA, Princeton University, and Columbia University. She currently serves as Professor in Practice of Architecture at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design and previously headed the Institute of Architecture at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna.

Moussavi has also developed a body of architectural writing addressing the relationship between design, culture, and contemporary practice. She is the author of four books, including Architecture and Micropolitics in 2022. Her research has also addressed social housing and adaptive reuse, while her work on French architect Renée Gailhoustet contributed to renewed attention around Gailhoustet's approach to collective housing.

The 2026 Soane Medal was selected by a jury of architects, critics, and curators chaired by architect Amin Taha. Moussavi joins previous recipients including Madelon Vriesendorp, Hanif Kara, Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal, Peter Barber, Marina Tabassum, Denise Scott Brown, Kenneth Frampton, and Rafael Moneo. Vriesendorp received the 2025 medal and was the first UK-based female artist to receive the award since its establishment.

The 2026 Soane Medal comes amid a series of recent recognitions highlighting contributions to architecture across different contexts. Polish-American architect Daniel Libeskind received the 2026 Praemium Imperiale for Architecture, while Japanese architect Kengo Kuma was selected for the 2027 Andrée Putman Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his influence on architecture and the built environment. The 2026 OBEL Award, meanwhile, was given to the Balearic Social Housing Model for its approach to public housing administration and the housing shortage in Spain.