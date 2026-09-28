  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Stories as a Resource: How Narrative Design Builds Resilience

Stories as a Resource: How Narrative Design Builds Resilience

10:37
10:37

Subscriber Access

Save

Written by

This article is part of "Thresholds", a special edition printed newspaper by Cobe Notes x ArchDaily.

There are two unique things about being human that made us survive the early years and spread over the whole planet: sweating and storytelling. Sweating helps cool down the body when running long distances. Stories help us collaborate in big numbers and share knowledge across groups and generations. As architects, we still rely on the same tools to make visions become reality.

As professor of stories Angus Fletcher points out in his book Primal Intelligence, there is a common misconception about the role of stories: when our "rational" brain has developed an idea that we fail to explain to a wider group, we pack it into a story, and suddenly everybody understands. Fletcher argues that it actually works the other way around: ideas come from stories, our brain works in stories, and stories form reality. Architects have a derogatory term for turning that process the wrong side up: "post-rationalisation", for example when diagrams are made to explain a design that is already decided.

Stories as a Resource: How Narrative Design Builds Resilience - Image 2 of 5Stories as a Resource: How Narrative Design Builds Resilience - Image 3 of 5Stories as a Resource: How Narrative Design Builds Resilience - Image 4 of 5Stories as a Resource: How Narrative Design Builds Resilience - Image 5 of 5Stories as a Resource: How Narrative Design Builds Resilience - More Images

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Ole Storjohann
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ole Storjohann. "Stories as a Resource: How Narrative Design Builds Resilience" 28 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185469/stories-as-a-resource-how-narrative-design-builds-resilience> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Stories as a Resource. Image: Cobe (AI generated)

故事作为一种资源：叙事设计如何构建韧性

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags