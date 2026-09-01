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Escapism in Architecture: ArchDaily's September Editorial Focus

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At a moment when architects across the globe are revisiting earthen construction, reassessing vernacular technologies, and forging visceral connections between communities and the land beneath their feet, others are sketching habitats for the Moon and designing the built environments of a Martian colony. Architecture firms, engineers, and space agencies are investing serious intellectual effort into structures that would need to be raised from scratch on another world. Two impulses, one returning to the soil, the other reaching for the stars, are unfolding simultaneously within the same discipline. And the tension between them raises an uncomfortable question: what, exactly, are we trying to escape?

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This month, ArchDaily explores The Lure of Escapism in Architecture and Alternative Worlds, a critical exploration of why the architectural imagination has always sought refuge in alternative realities and what those fantasies reveal about the present. From megastructures and underwater cities to sci-fi habitats, digital environments, and cinematic worlds, escapism has long been a powerful driver of design speculation. The question is no longer whether architecture dreams of other worlds, but why — and for whom.

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Kangiata Illorsua Ilulissat Icefjord Center / Dorte Mandrup. Photo © Adam Mørk

The coverage approaches this theme through several lenses. It traces how cinema, from Studio Ghibli's liminal domestic spaces to Bollywood's imagined Indias, has shaped architectural vision beyond the blueprint. It examines how the colonial logic of the "new world" — the blank-slate fantasy projected onto Latin America centuries ago — resurfaces in the language of space colonization today. It asks what it means to design bunkers and arks as exits from a future we ourselves built, and whether digital environments represent genuine architectural laboratories or merely new forms of retreat. It also looks at how astronomy and futuristic urbanism have inspired built form.

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Running through all of these threads is a single ethical fault line: who gets to imagine new worlds, and who is left behind in the ones we abandon? The architecture of escapism is never neutral. It reflects cultural desires, technological optimism, and, more often than not, concentrated wealth.

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Under / Snohetta. Photo © Ivar Kvaal

As this month's coverage unfolds, readers are invited to ask if speculation is a necessary tool for reimagining the future, or a distraction from its most urgent demands. When architecture looks up at the stars or imaginary worlds, who is still looking at the ground?

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Arctic Poppy Orangery in Antarctica. Image © Alexy Kozyr

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: The Lure of Escapism in Architecture and Alternative Worlds. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

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Romullo Baratto
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Cite: Romullo Baratto. "Escapism in Architecture: ArchDaily's September Editorial Focus" 01 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184284/escapism-in-architecture-archdailys-september-editorial-focus> ISSN 0719-8884

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