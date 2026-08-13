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Why Travel (still) Shapes the Way Architects Think

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Between the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, traveling through Rome, Paris, Venice, Florence, and other European cities was considered an essential part of a newly graduated architect's education. At a time when access to photographs and publications was extremely limited, these trips were the primary way to experience architecture up close. In the early twentieth century, Le Corbusier reinterpreted this tradition in his own way: at 23, he embarked on the Voyage d'Orient, passing through the Balkans, Istanbul, and Athens, producing travel notebooks he would return to throughout his life.

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Museu de Arte Contemporânea de Niterói (Niterói Contemporary Art Museum) / Oscar Niemeyer (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil). Image © Washington Oliveira, via Unsplash
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Eduardo Souza
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Cite: Eduardo Souza. "Why Travel (still) Shapes the Way Architects Think" 13 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1182468/why-travel-still-shapes-the-way-architects-think> ISSN 0719-8884

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