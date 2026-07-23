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South of Everything: Architecture and Territorial Presence in Antarctica

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Antarctica has no government, no permanent population, and no economy. It also, since 1959, has had no legally recognized owner as the Antarctic Treaty freezes every territorial claim on the continent. On paper, this makes Antarctica the closest thing on Earth to a true commons. In practice, close to thirty countries currently operate more than seventy research stations there, several of them within a short flight of one another, and one of those stations has a school, a chapel, a cemetery, and a civil registry office that has recorded eleven births since 1978.

None of that architecture is accidental, and very little of it is explained by science alone. A research station costs millions of dollars to build and supply in one of the most logistically hostile places on the planet; a country does not commit to that expense purely to measure atmospheric ozone it could, in several cases, measure somewhere closer. What a station does, reliably, is stake a claim to a territory that legally forbids exactly that.

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Diogo Borges Ferreira
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Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "South of Everything: Architecture and Territorial Presence in Antarctica" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092554/south-of-everything-architecture-and-territorial-presence-in-antarctica> ISSN 0719-8884

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Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station. Image © Christopher Michel via Wikipedia under CC BY 4.0

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