Construction Begins on Frank Gehry's Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi Performing Arts Center

Save this picture! Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi project by Frank Gehry. Image Courtesy of Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi

Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi, the new performing arts institution designed by the late architect Frank Gehry, is among his final works. Translating to "House of the Arts," the landmark building, commissioned by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, was designed as a global hub for the performing arts and is expected to open in 2030. The project adds to Gehry's work in the emirate, which also includes the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and follows the city's designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Music in 2021.

Located on Saadiyat Island, a destination recognized as a cultural district in the United Arab Emirates, the new institution is expected to offer 365 days and nights of events, performances, and activities. The House of the Arts was designed to permanently host opera, ballet, theatre, and other live performances from acclaimed and emerging artists from the region and around the world, staged at different scales, from intimate productions to major performances. The institution is also envisioned as a platform for long-term artistic residencies, touring partnerships, and co-productions with international arts companies.

Gehry's design was conceived as a highly adaptable arts complex. The facilities include a multipurpose performance hall with more than 2,000 seats, a 3,500-seat open-air amphitheatre for large-scale events and festivals, a 400-seat studio theatre for experimental and community productions, and a 250-seat jazz venue dedicated to intimate, genre-focused performances, for a combined capacity of more than 6,000 across its spaces. The venues will be equipped with world-class acoustics and an orchestra pit for up to 120 musicians. They will be supported by food and beverage and retail spaces, including a rooftop terrace for special events.

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The building is described as "a living expression of music and performance," with an undulating, fabric-like exterior that cascades over the center of the site. A transparent façade opens the cultural activities to the public. The project joins other cultural landmarks in the district, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi by Jean Nouvel, the Zayed National Museum by Foster + Partners, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi by Mecanoo, and the Abrahamic Family House by Adjaye Associates. Separately, in Porto, a retrospective exhibition dedicated to Frank Gehry's career is being held at the Serralves Museum, designed by Álvaro Siza, from June 12 to December 20, 2026.