  3. Mecanoo Designs Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi

Mecanoo Designs Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi unveiled plans for a Natural History Museum designed by Dutch practice Mecanoo. The project resembles natural rock formations, and geometric shapes are present across all design elements, accompanied by the presence of water and vegetation. The 35,000 square-meter venue will feature gallery display areas, temporary exhibition spaces and theatre spaces, as well as an innovative research facility for the study of zoology, palaeontology, marine biology, molecular research and earth sciences. The new institution is intended as a space for education and, at the same time, as a think-tank for future innovation in these respective fields.

Courtesy of Mecanoo

The new Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi will be home to some of the rarest exhibits in the world, including the famous "Stan", an 11.7-metre long T-rex skeleton, or the Murchison Meteorite, which provided scientists with valuable insight into the early solar system. Alongside the exhibition, the museum will feature immersive displays and interactive experiences intended to transform the venue into a teaching institution. The curatorial vision will take visitors on a journey back to the beginning of the universe, narrating its evolution, the Earth's formation, and the history of life on our planet.

Courtesy of Mecanoo

Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District, the project will join a diverse array of cultural institutions designed by renowned architects such as Ateliers Jean Nouvel's Louvre Abu Dhabi or the upcoming Zayed National Museum by Foster + Partners and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi by Frank Gehry. Construction of the Natural History Museum has already begun and is set for completion in 2025.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

