Open Call: Reimagine the Adriatic Waterfront at Marina Opatija

Save this picture! Marina Opatija and the Kvarner Bay shoreline from above. Image Courtesy of Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous

M3 Monaco's Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous competition returns for its sixth edition with an open-architecture Call for Ideas centered on Marina Opatija, on Croatia's Kvarner Bay. This article sets out what the competition asks of designers: a focused, high-impact intervention built around three required buildings, the pillars and sustainability criteria behind the brief, the key dates leading to the August 2026 deadline, and how to enter, free of charge, for professionals and students alike, with the top finalists pitching their work at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

A Waterfront With a Story

Opatija is one of Europe's oldest and most celebrated seaside resorts, a wellness destination since the mid-19th century, where Austro-Hungarian heritage meets the Mediterranean. Its 12-kilometer Lungomare promenade, the camellia that became the town's emblem, and parks holding more than 150 plant species give the site a rare cultural depth. Marina Opatija occupies a privileged position on Kvarner Bay, directly connected to the Lungomare and the historic center. Proposals are asked to reflect this place: wellness, elegance, and coastal living expressed through contemporary, energy-efficient design.

Three Required Elements, One Brief

The competition is deliberately focused: a sharp intervention rather than a full redesign of the marina. Every submission must address three buildings, with form, materials, and program left entirely to the designer beyond the minimum.

The Marina Hub is the social and operational heart: a hospitality, leisure, and commercial space, plus an elevated observation floor that provides the harbor master with an unobstructed view over the breakwater. The Sailing School teaches about the sea, with classrooms for theory and weather briefings, storage for boats and rigging, changing rooms with direct dock access, and sightlines that let instructors watch students sail toward the horizon. The Sea Attraction is a landmark that connects the marina, the sea, and the public, a destination in its own right. Optional proposals for landscape, public space, and infrastructure are welcome and can strengthen a submission.

Smart and Sustainable by Design

Six pillars guide every proposal: sustainable development, wellness and function, historical and natural integration, innovative design, contextual sensitivity, and community value. Entries are scored across seven equally weighted criteria, from compliance with the brief to innovation, sustainability, functionality and aesthetics, each rated 0 to 10 by an independent jury, then moderated. At least three UN Sustainable Development Goals must be addressed, and their impact made clear.

Key Dates and How to Enter

Registration opens on March 1, 2026; the deadline for candidates' questions is July 20, 2026; and submissions close at midnight on August 19, 2026. The jury evaluates through late August; the top five per category are announced on September 8, 2026, and the exhibition and live presentations run September 20–21, 2026, with winners decided by public vote.

Entry is free in two categories: the Professional Architect Award and the Architecture Student Award (for individuals or groups of up to five students). Submissions are anonymous and comprise eight horizontal A2 panels plus an A3 descriptive notice, all in English. The five shortlisted projects in each category pitch live to the jury and industry at the Yacht Club de Monaco, where the public vote crowns the winners.

Whether you are a licensed architect or an architecture student, this is a chance to shape the future of the Adriatic marina. Learn more about the brief and register here to take part in the Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous.