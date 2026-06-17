ArchDaily Student Ambassadors 2026/2027. Apply Now!

ArchDaily started inside a university, with two architecture students who believed that architectural knowledge should travel further than it did. Eighteen years later, that conviction hasn't changed — but the insights, the tools, and the opportunities have grown. We are launching the Student Ambassador Program to give the next generation of architects a direct role in bridging their university and the global architectural conversation.

ArchDaily Student Ambassador Program — Apply Now

The ArchDaily Student Ambassador Program gives architecture and design students an opportunity in shaping how architectural knowledge is accessed, used, and discussed within their university. Ambassadors bridge the gap between ArchDaily and local academic communities — ensuring that the tools, conversations, and initiatives that elevate architectural practice are present/shared where the next generation of architects is being formed.

What the opportunity offers

As an ambassador, you connect your university to ArchDaily's global network. You bring architectural discourse and educational formats into everyday campus life, champion initiatives like the Student Project Awards, and feed student perspectives back into the platform.

What you get in return

The chance to broaden your skillset beyond your studies and build your professional profile as part of ArchDaily's Young Talent pool. A free ArchDaily Campus subscription, direct access and insight into ArchDaily and its operations. You help shape the conversation around how architecture is learned and practiced worldwide — and as your impact grows, so do the opportunities that come with it.

Good to know

This is a voluntary advocacy role, not employment or an internship. It's designed for students who are active within their academic community and want to take on a meaningful opportunity that builds real experience — on their own terms, alongside their studies.

The program will be held in English only, and runs in yearly cycles. Applications for the 2026-2027 cohort, starting in September, are now open.

Who can apply

The program is open to students currently enrolled in architecture, design, urban planning, interior design, landscape architecture at any university worldwide. You should be actively engaged in your academic community, proficient in English, and bring an open, communicative attitude, a can-do mindset, and a genuine curiosity to develop and learn. Experience in student organisations, networks, committees, or campus initiatives is a plus.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, or the age of majority in your jurisdiction.

Your next steps

To apply to the ArchDaily Student Ambassador Program, click here.