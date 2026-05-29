Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. More Architecture for Less: SSdH and the Latent Potential of Existing Buildings

More Architecture for Less: SSdH and the Latent Potential of Existing Buildings

Save

Amid growing recognition of architecture's responsibility toward environmental and planetary ecologies, contemporary practice is increasingly oriented toward working with what already exists—its material, spatial, and historical conditions. Within this shift, architecture and design aesthetics are increasingly about reshaping inherited environments. This approach underpins the work of SSdH, a Melbourne-based architecture practice founded in 2020 by Todd de Hoog, Harrison Smart, and Jean-Marie Spencer. Working across scales of renovation, extension, and adaptive insertion, the studio consistently engages existing buildings as active agents. Winner of the ArchDaily 2025 Next Practices Awards, the Australian firm foregrounds environmental responsibility, material economy, and collaborative processes grounded in site-specific conditions.

More Architecture for Less: SSdH and the Latent Potential of Existing Buildings - Image 2 of 21More Architecture for Less: SSdH and the Latent Potential of Existing Buildings - Image 3 of 21More Architecture for Less: SSdH and the Latent Potential of Existing Buildings - Image 4 of 21More Architecture for Less: SSdH and the Latent Potential of Existing Buildings - Image 5 of 21More Architecture for Less: SSdH and the Latent Potential of Existing Buildings - More Images+ 16

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Miwa Negoro
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Miwa Negoro. "More Architecture for Less: SSdH and the Latent Potential of Existing Buildings" 29 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041710/more-architecture-for-less-ssdh-and-the-latent-potential-of-existing-buildings> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags