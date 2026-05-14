Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026: Open for Entries Across Southeast Asia

Save this picture! Vana Vasa Resort by MJ Kanny Architect, Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2024 Winner. Image Courtesy of NS BlueScope

The Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 is a regional architectural awards program presented by NS BlueScope to recognize built projects that demonstrate architectural excellence through the use of coated steel solutions. Under the theme Shaping Resilient Futures: Timeless Design with Coated Steel, the program highlights projects across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, progressing from the Country Awards to ASEAN-level recognition. This article explains how the two-stage pathway works, what categories are included, and how projects are assessed through Design Excellence, Innovation, and Sustainability.

A Regional Program Built on a Two-Stage Pathway

The Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026 is structured to support both local relevance and regional comparability. The program begins with the Country Awards within participating countries, then progresses to the ASEAN Awards stage, where shortlisted Country winners are appraised to determine the ASEAN winners.

The indicative program timeline is as follows: Country submissions run from April to July 2026, followed by country appraisal from July to August 2026, and Country Award ceremonies from August to September 2026. The ASEAN Awards appraisal is scheduled for October 2026, followed by the ASEAN Awards Ceremony in November 2026. A one-week Learning and Sharing Trip to Australia is planned for mid-2027.

What the Program Aims to Recognize

The program seeks to elevate design quality across Southeast Asia by celebrating built projects that combine aesthetic integrity, durability, and design innovation using BlueScope's coated steel solutions. It also aims to establish benchmarks for steel design, detailing, and application, while strengthening knowledge sharing and professional networks among architects and industry partners.

Partners Supporting the 2026 Edition

The 2026 program is in partnership with leading architectural and professional institutions across the region, including the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage, Ikatan Arsitek Indonesia, University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Australian Chamber of Commerce Singapore, and the Glenn Murcutt Architecture Foundation Australia, presented by BlueScope.

ArchDaily is the media channel for regional visibility and outreach of the 2026 program.

Eligibility and Categories

The competition is open to built projects located in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Entries may be submitted by project contributors such as architects, project owners, main contractors, roll formers, or other stakeholders, subject to obtaining the required consent from the project owner and design team.

At the ASEAN level, the program recognizes excellence across four award categories: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Institutional, Public & Others.

How Projects Are Assessed at the ASEAN-Level

At the ASEAN Awards stage, finalist projects are evaluated using three criteria and weightings. Design Excellence, at 50 percent, assesses design concept and clarity, contextual responsiveness, and versatile and technical resolution. Innovation, at 30 percent, assesses functional use of coated steel, technical ingenuity and detailing, and performance-driven steel design. Sustainability, at 20 percent, assesses energy-efficient design, climate-responsive architecture, and material durability and life cycle.

Finalists nominated through the Country Awards stage will be invited to present their projects to the ASEAN-level judging panel. The presentation format and submission materials will be confirmed by the organizer prior to the ASEAN appraisal.

ASEAN-Level Judging Panel

The ASEAN-level judging panel includes: Ar. Geoff Croker, Principal at fjcstudio, Ar. Firman Setia Herwanto, Vice President of IAI, Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas, Principal at Hijjas Kasturi Associates, Ar. Asae Sukhyanga, President of ASA, and Ar. Dr. Truong Nguyen Hoang Long, Head of Division of Environment and Sustainable Design at UAH.

Learn more about the Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2026, set across four Southeast Asian countries: Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.