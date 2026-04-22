Salone del Mobile.Milano and Milan Design Week 2026 Open Across the City and Fairgrounds

Save this picture! Metamorphosis in Motion by Lina Ghotmeh. Image Courtesy of ArchDaily's editors on-site in Milano

Milan reactivates its role as a global design capital this week as Milan Design Week 2026 has began on April 20, followed by the opening of the 64th edition of Salone del Mobile.Milano on April 21 at Fiera Milano, Rho. Rather than a single event, the week unfolds as a layered system in which the fair and the city operate through different temporalities and spatial conditions. From early openings across urban districts to the formal start of the fairgrounds program, the staggered calendar reinforces a continuous flow of activity that extends across institutions, infrastructures, and public space.

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At the fairgrounds, Salone del Mobile.Milano brings together over 1,900 exhibitors from 32 countries across more than 169,000 square meters of exhibition space. The 2026 edition introduces several new programmatic directions that reflect ongoing transformations in the furnishing and construction sectors. The preview phase of Salone Contract, developed by Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten of OMA, focuses on the increasing relevance of integrated project delivery models, where design is coordinated with services, logistics, and long-term operations. In parallel, Salone Raritas, with exhibition design by Formafantasma, expands the fair's scope through a curated platform dedicated to collectible design, introducing limited-edition works and gallery-based practices into dialogue with industrial production and large-scale supply chains.

This shift is supported by the return of the biennial exhibitions EuroCucina / FTK – Technology For the Kitchen and the International Bathroom Exhibition, which together bring together 269 participating brands across both sectors. Alongside product-focused displays, the program includes a structured series of talks and forums that address broader industry conditions, including supply chain adaptation, regulatory pressures, and sustainability targets. These discussions position the Salone as a site where commercial activity is accompanied by research and strategic exchange. As a result, the fair continues to expand beyond its role as a marketplace toward a platform for coordination across different actors within the built environment.

Framed by the Fuorisalone theme "Be the Project," Milan Design Week 2026 foregrounds process as a central operative condition. This year's program is structured around transformation, iteration, and the temporal dimension of making, with installations and exhibitions treating design as an evolving system shaped by material experimentation, environmental conditions, and human interaction. This approach is reflected in the distribution of events across the city, where institutional venues, historic sites, and temporary spaces are reconfigured through site-specific interventions. The expansion toward peripheral locations and previously inaccessible buildings further extends the geography of the event, reinforcing its role as a spatial network rather than a singular destination.

The citywide program is structured through a network of districts, including Brera, Tortona, Isola, and Porta Venezia, where exhibitions unfold across courtyards, showrooms, and repurposed industrial spaces. Alongside these established hubs, the 2026 edition incorporates new venues that introduce different spatial and historical contexts into the Design Week framework, contributing to a more distributed geography. Institutions such as Triennale Milano, Politecnico di Milano, and Università degli Studi di Milano host exhibitions, lectures, and research-based initiatives, while independent platforms and temporary occupations continue to expand the event's reach. Across these sites, the program brings together a range of international figures from architecture and design, including Lina Ghotmeh, Ma Yansong, Toyo Ito, and Francis Kéré, alongside more architects, designers, artists, and researchers, reflecting the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of contemporary design practice.

Across both the fair and the city, the 2026 edition highlights how design operates across multiple scales, from objects and interiors to systems, infrastructures, and urban interventions. The combination of large-scale exhibitions, site-specific installations, and public programming reflects ongoing shifts in production, collaboration, and knowledge exchange within the field. As visitors move between the fairgrounds and the city, Salone del Mobile.Milano and Milan Design Week function as interconnected platforms, shaping a continuous environment for presentation and discussion.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's coverage of Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile 2026.