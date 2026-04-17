BIG Reveals Design for Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, United States

Save this picture! Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Image © bloom images

BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group, in collaboration with William Rawn Associates (WRA) and HASTINGS Architecture, has revealed the design for the new Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC), a 307,000-square-foot cultural complex planned for Nashville's East Bank, with construction expected to begin in 2027 and completion anticipated in 2030. Located along the Cumberland River, adjacent to Cumberland Park and Nissan Stadium, the project brings together four performance venues within a unified architectural framework, establishing a new civic anchor that extends the cultural life of downtown across the waterfront.

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At the core of the project, four distinct venues, a Broadway theater, a dance and opera hall, a flexible black box theater, and a cabaret space, are clustered around shared public areas. The facade is defined by a system of bundled aluminum tubes that shift from vertical to horizontal, forming openings, canopies, and thresholds. This layered envelope creates a dynamic visual identity that changes depending on the viewing angle, while referencing musical instruments and theatrical curtains. Arched openings in the facade reveal interior activity, reinforcing the connection between performance and the public realm.

Inside, two primary lobby spaces structure the visitor experience. A ground-level lobby opens toward the river and proposed waterfront park, while an elevated lobby engages the pedestrian bridge, creating a direct link between different urban levels. Cascading staircases, terraces, and gathering spaces encourage social interaction and position the building as an extension of the city. The additional program includes rehearsal studios, classrooms, and support spaces, allowing the facility to accommodate resident companies such as the Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre, alongside touring productions and community events.

Each performance space is designed to support specific acoustic and spatial requirements while enhancing proximity between audience and performers. The Broadway theater features layered seating volumes to optimize sightlines, while the opera and dance hall emphasizes visual continuity with the stage. The black box theater allows for flexible configurations without a fixed proscenium, and the cabaret space introduces a more intimate setting with a stage that extends into the audience.

The project also incorporates a series of outdoor elements that connect the building to its landscape context. Exterior staircases link the center to the riverfront, while the surrounding landscape, designed by OLIN, integrates planting, gathering spaces, and areas for informal performances. A rooftop terrace offers panoramic views of the Cumberland River and the Nashville skyline.

In related developments, BIG continues to expand its international portfolio. The Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art, located on the Jinji Lake waterfront, is nearing completion and is set to open in 2026 with the exhibition Materialism. The studio has also designed a large-scale venue for the final leg of Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, conceived as a hybrid space for over 50,000 visitors. In the United States, BIG is collaborating with SCAPE on Manresa Wilds, a 125-acre project that transforms a former industrial peninsula in Norwalk into a publicly accessible coastal park.