Kengo Kuma & Associates Unveils Its First Project in Ecuador with Qapital Tower

Save this picture! Qapital Tower Ecuador. Image Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates(KKAA)

Kengo Kuma & Associates has unveiled plans for Qapital, a 32-story mixed-use tower set to rise in Quito, Ecuador, in collaboration with local developer Uribe Schwarzkopf. Scheduled for completion in 2029, the project marks Japanese architect Kengo Kuma's first work in the country, extending the studio's international portfolio into the South American context. Located opposite La Carolina Park in Quito's central business district, the 125.8-meter tower introduces a vertically organized program that brings together residential, commercial, and shared amenities.

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The building's facade draws inspiration from the geology of the Andes, translating these references into a textured architectural expression. According to Kengo Kuma, the design draws on shared sensibilities between Japanese and Ecuadorian material cultures, particularly in its emphasis on natural textures and the integration of greenery into the building envelope. Carved balconies form recessed niches across the elevation, integrating greenery at multiple levels and introducing a sense of depth. This approach references the porous qualities of Andean rock formations, where vegetation grows within natural crevices. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame views toward the surrounding landscape while reinforcing the connection between interior spaces and the city.

At the rooftop level, the tower includes an outdoor swimming pool featuring a mosaic designed by Fornasetti, marking the Italian atelier's first project in South America. The mosaic will be produced by Bisazza, a manufacturer known for glass mosaic applications. Additional amenities include a wellness area, fitness center, private cinema, game room, pet spa, and a range of shared social spaces, supporting everyday activities within the building.

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The development comprises three ground-floor commercial units and 509 micro-apartment studios ranging from 21 to 36.15 square meters. Conceived as compact and flexible living spaces, the units respond to increasing demand for adaptable housing formats in central urban areas. Located within walking distance of La Carolina Metro Station, Qapital offers access to Quito's public transportation network and nearby urban services. Prior to groundbreaking, a large majority of the units had already been sold, indicating early market uptake. The project aligns with broader shifts toward smaller-scale living environments within dense city centers.

The project continues Uribe Schwarzkopf's collaborations with international architects, including firms such as Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Ateliers Jean Nouvel, MAD Architects, MVRDV, and Safdie Architects. In parallel, recent photographic work by Francesco Russo and Luca Piffaretti has documented architectural and territorial conditions across Ecuador, capturing sites ranging from the Andes and the Amazon to urban centers such as Quito, Guayaquil, and Cuenca. In other recent news from Kengo Kuma & Associates, the office unveiled Earth | Tree, a site-specific installation at Copenhagen Contemporary, and was selected, in collaboration with BDP and MICA, as the winner of the international competition to design a new wing for London's National Gallery.