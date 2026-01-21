Doors at Scale: Highlights from the Best Pivot Door Contest 2026

By shifting rotation away from traditional hinges and distributing weight vertically, pivot doors were developed to address a specific architectural challenge: how to move large, heavy door panels with precision, durability, and minimal visual interference. These systems allow doors to grow significantly in scale, weight, and material ambition, often blurring the line between door, wall, and architectural surface. Over time, this technical innovation has expanded the role of doors in architecture, allowing them to operate not only as points of access, but also as spatial thresholds, compositional devices, and expressive elements within the building envelope.

Highlighting this evolution, FritsJurgens established the Best Pivot Door Contest to showcase projects where engineering precision and architectural intent converge. Founded in the Netherlands, the company is internationally recognized for its concealed pivot systems capable of supporting exceptionally large and heavy doors. These systems give architects greater freedom in scale and materiality while maintaining precision, reliability, and architectural clarity.

From more than 200 global submissions, 15 projects were nominated for the 2026 edition. Each demonstrates a sophisticated integration of material intelligence, spatial awareness, and technical performance. An independent jury of architects and engineers evaluated the shortlisted projects and selected the Jury Award winners. The jury for the 2026 edition included:

Dikkie Scipio from KAAN Architecten, Amsterdam

Jesper Boye Andersen from Bjarke Ingles Group, Copenhagen

Tomasz Wozny from Foster + Partners, Saudi Arabia

Fernando Garcia from Arup, London

Alessandra Laiso from Zaha Hadid Architects, London

This edition also introduced a Public's Choice Award, inviting the international design community to vote for their preferred projects. While public votes did not influence the jury's ranking, the highest-scoring project in each category received a dedicated award and certificate of excellence.

Best Exterior Pivot Doors 2026

Exterior applications often push pivot systems to their limits, combining scale, weight, climate exposure, and architectural presence.

Jury Award Winner: Silent Giant, Switzerland

Designed by: Mattia Canepa architetto

Manufactured by: Cattani Falegnameria SA

Photographed by: Alessandro Radice

+ 17

Silent Giant transforms the entrance to a private garage into a transparent architectural element. Measuring nearly four meters wide and weighing 470 kg, the glass door moves with controlled precision using FritsJurgens System M+. An engineered oak frame provides warmth and structural definition, while the expansive glazing reveals the interior as a curated display. The jury highlighted the clarity of detailing, proportional control, and the near-silent movement, which reinforces the project's restrained architectural expression.

Technically outstanding and visually serene. The door reads as a moving wall whose elegance comes from precision rather than expression. — Fernando García, Arup

Public's Choice Award: Lost Villa, Bali

Designed by: Single Art

Hardware provided by: SIMU Indonesia

+ 17

Hand-carved from locally sourced Balinese timber and finished using a traditional charring process, Lost Villa presents a richly textured surface rooted in local craft traditions. Measuring 2,800 mm in height and 2,050 mm in width, and weighing 300 kilograms, the door has a strong material presence that is deliberately contrasted by its smooth, controlled movement. Enabled by FritsJurgens System M+, the pivot mechanism introduces a sense of softness and theatrical restraint, allowing the door to operate with ease despite its visual and physical weight. The project was praised for its cultural sensitivity, expressive materiality, and the balance achieved between craftsmanship and engineering.

A beautiful example of material honesty and craft. — Jesper Boye Andersen, BIG

Best Interior Pivot Doors 2026

Interior pivot doors often operate more subtly, contributing to spatial continuity rather than visual emphasis.

Jury Award Winner: Tafelberg, The Netherlands

Designed by: Studio Massimo

Manufactured by: Broporte Exclusive Doors

Photographed by: Riccardo De Vecchi Photography / Christian van der Kooy

+ 17

Tafelberg creates a continuous interior landscape in Red Grandis wood, where walls, ceilings, and doors merge into a single material system. Pivot doors form part of this rhythm, moving silently through System M+ without interrupting the spatial flow. The jury recognized the project's coherence and understated integration of movement.

A masterclass in consistency and spatial calm. — Dikkie Scipio, KAAN Architecten

Public's Choice Award: Dubai Cinema Door, United Arab Emirates

Designed by: Worldesignteam WDM

Manufactured by: Concept 5

Hardware provided by: Chabros

Photographed by: Yasar Curtay

+ 17

Embedded within a three-dimensional travertine wall, the Dubai Cinema Door remains almost invisible until it pivots open. Measuring 2,400 mm in height and 1,500 mm in width, and weighing 500 kilograms, the stone-clad door is supported by FritsJurgens System One, allowing it to integrate seamlessly into the surrounding surface despite its substantial mass. The controlled movement produces a dramatic reveal through depth and shadow, reinforcing the project's sculptural ambition and the precise handling of weight praised by the jury.

A sculptural object that becomes architecture. — Alessandra Laiso, Zaha Hadid Architects

Best Specialty Application 2026

Specialty applications demonstrate how pivot systems adapt to unconventional geometries and demanding architectural conditions.

Jury Award and Public's Choice: Villa Venezia, Italy

Manufactured by: UKeg Group srl

+ 17

Villa Venezia features two thermally broken steel pivot doors that rise to nearly four metres in height (3,885 mm), each defined by a remarkably slim 73 mm profile. Measuring 2,636 mm in width and weighing 450 kilograms, the doors are supported by FritsJurgens System One, ensuring controlled movement despite their scale. A custom-engineered arch detail allows the top pivot to be seamlessly integrated into the frame, reinforcing the project's visual clarity and technical refinement, the project stood out for its balance between structural rigor and visual lightness, connecting interior and landscape with precision and restraint.

The balance between structural logic and visual delicacy is remarkable. — Fernando García, Arup

Setting a New Standard in Pivot Door Design

The next edition of the contest is already scheduled. Architects, designers, and fabricators are invited to submit their projects to the Best Pivot Door Contest 2027, and join an international community exploring how precision engineering, material innovation, and spatial intent continue to redefine the role of pivot doors in contemporary architecture.