Redefining an Industrial Landmark: Bratislava’s Next Urban Chapter

Bratislava, the rapidly developing capital of Slovakia—located in the heart of Europe—continues to strengthen its presence on the European architectural map. As a growing hub of contemporary design—already home to projects by Zaha Hadid Architects, Massimiliano & Doriana Fuksas, Stefano Boeri, Studio Egret West, and Snøhetta—the city has now reached another important milestone: an international architectural and urban design competition has been announced to shape the future of Zváračák, one of the last major brownfield sites near the city center.

An international architectural competition has been launched to fundamentally transform the area known as Zváračák, located near the city center. Today, the site functions as an administrative and light-industrial complex, yet its strategic location along a key urban corridor and its approximately six-hectare area give it significant development potential. The Zváračák area—officially known as the Welding Research Institute—was established in 1949 at the initiative of Jozef Čabelka, widely regarded as one of the world's foremost welding experts. Over the following decades, it evolved into an extensive campus along one of Bratislava's main streets, Račianska Street.

The area also includes a historically valuable building designed by Dušan Kuzma, which today serves as the Ministry of Justice of the Slovak Republic and stands as a significant example of Socialist Realism in Slovakia. The newly announced competition now focuses on the future transformation of the remaining parts of the site. Račianska – Reality, A.S., is launching the competition to identify the best architectural and urban design solutions for the site and to introduce new amenities, services, and high-quality public spaces to the district. The vision builds on contemporary urban block typologies, active ground-floor uses, and improved spatial connections to surrounding streets and neighborhoods, establishing the foundation for the site's long-term transformation.

Compete Alongside World-Renowned Architects

The two-stage competition combines an open call for a wide range of architectural teams with the participation of three invited European studios—Studio Egret West, KCAP, and Benthem Crouwel Architects. After the pre-qualification round, three shortlisted proposals will join the invited offices in the final stage, forming a six-team lineup.

The competition offers a significant opportunity for both local and international studios to compete alongside renowned global architectural firms and succeed in a highly competitive international field. Each finalist will receive an honorarium of €25,000, and the winning proposal will be announced in early April 2026.

Bratislava as a Platform for New Architectural Visions

The competition comes at a time when Bratislava is attracting an increasing number of prominent architectural offices. Projects by Zaha Hadid Architects, Massimiliano Fuksas, Stefano Boeri, Snøhetta, and Studio Egret West are expanding the city's architectural landscape with new typologies and design approaches, positioning the city as an appealing environment for creative work, exploration, and large-scale urban development.

Zváračák has the potential to become a model example of how Central European cities can transform former industrial sites into fully functional urban districts with high-quality public spaces and a diverse range of uses. "We believe that the international competition will deliver a solution that fully harnesses the potential of the site and creates a valuable addition to the city," says Juraj Nevolník, a member of the project's investment committee.

A New Urban District in a Strategic Location

The competition brief emphasizes a clear and legible urban structure, well-defined public spaces, and strong connections to existing transportation and urban infrastructure. The emerging district is intended to naturally extend Bratislava's northeastern axis and expand the supply of centrally located housing, office space, and services.

The transformation of the Zváračák brownfield represents one of Bratislava's key development projects—one capable of significantly shaping the city's character and increasing the local housing supply in the coming years.

Find out more and join the competition at www.zvaracak.sk.