Foster + Partners’ Zayed National Museum Opens to the Public in Abu Dhabi

Save this picture! Zayed National Museum by Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of Zayed National Museum

Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates and a major anchor of Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District, has opened to the public. The project was awarded to Foster + Partners following a 2007 design competition, with construction commencing the following year. Its inauguration marks a significant moment in the UAE's cultural development, coinciding with a year that saw the opening of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, as well as the reopening of Al Ain Museum, broadening the region's institutional landscape.

Architecturally, the museum is defined by five steel towers inspired by the wings of a falcon, which function as thermal chimneys drawing cool air through the interior. Each tower varies in height and profile, reaching up to 123 meters, and is positioned to minimise overshadowing while allowing natural light to enter the building. The towers form a distinct silhouette on Saadiyat Island and aim to support a passive environmental strategy suited to the region's climate.

The building itself is an expression of sustainability, with five aerodynamic wings that are an integral part of the environmental system, acting as thermal chimneys and drawing cool air through the public spaces. They are also symbolic of Sheikh Zayed's love of the traditional sport of falconry and have become markers on the city skyline. - Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners

The museum's six permanent galleries include four suspended pod-shaped volumes above the central atrium, each providing controlled conditions for sensitive artefacts and illuminated through triple-laminated glazing that moderates daylight with a dense mesh interlayer. Electrochromic rooflights further adjust transparency in response to external light levels. Each pod explores a distinct theme, connected by nodal spaces that offer contextual interpretation, while a spiral staircase and lifts support circulation. At ground level, additional galleries, a temporary exhibition space, and dining areas extend the program. Outside, the Al Masar Garden links the museum to the coast, creating shaded routes, communal spaces, and a viewing platform with panoramic perspectives of Saadiyat Island.

To mark its opening, the museum is activating its indoor and outdoor spaces with a month-long programme titled Deep Roots and Everlasting Legacy. The installations, workshops, and guided tours highlight how the building's galleries, courtyards, and landscaped zones are designed to accommodate a range of cultural activities and public engagement. These events underline the museum's role as a civic space within the Saadiyat Cultural District, reinforcing its architectural contribution to a growing cluster of institutions that includes Louvre Abu Dhabi and several upcoming museums.

Other recent cultural-building developments include the opening of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, designed by Mecanoo.