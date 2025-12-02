The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus

Save this picture! Terrachidia Oasis Campus, one of the winners of the Ammodo Architecture Awards 2025. Image © Terrachidia NGO

From the pavilions of Osaka and Venice, to the roundtables of Belém, another year comes to a close. December invites us to pause and look back at the moments that defined architecture and cities in 2025. Reflection is not only an act of memory, but of foresight — a way to understand where we've been in order to imagine where we might go next. From shifting cultural narratives to material and technological breakthroughs, this past year underscored the importance of experimentation and adaptation across the built environment.

This month, ArchDaily explores the Year in Review, gathering the year's most compelling stories, ideas, and voices. The coverage revisits the projects, interviews, and essays that shaped the conversation, while recognizing the architects and thinkers who left a lasting impact on the discipline. It also looks ahead, identifying the most anticipated projects and issues of 2026, and the emerging directions they suggest.

Across this retrospective, several threads stand out. The rehabilitation of existing structures continues to spark dialogue about permanence, context, and continuity. Interior design trends reveal how spaces are adapting to new patterns of living, working, and well-being. A renewed attention to materials and construction techniques points to a more conscious and regenerative approach to design. Meanwhile, the pavilions, installations, and rural initiatives emerging from the Global South demonstrate how local knowledge is expanding global architectural thinking.

The Year in Review also revisits the architectural exhibitions and major events that framed 2025's debates, from biennales to festivals and congresses. Through these lenses, our review captures how architecture responded to a complex world marked by environmental urgency, cultural reinvention, and rapid technological change.

As we close the year, new questions arise: Which stories left their mark on 2025, and how might they continue shaping the paths ahead? What lessons can be drawn from this year's challenges and achievements? And how can reflection itself become a tool for more intentional, resilient design? This month's coverage celebrates not only what was built, published, or imagined in 2025, but the collective effort to understand architecture as a continuous conversation between past, present, and future.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Year in Review, proudly presented by GIRA.

