Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus

The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus

Save

From the pavilions of Osaka and Venice, to the roundtables of Belém, another year comes to a close. December invites us to pause and look back at the moments that defined architecture and cities in 2025. Reflection is not only an act of memory, but of foresight — a way to understand where we've been in order to imagine where we might go next. From shifting cultural narratives to material and technological breakthroughs, this past year underscored the importance of experimentation and adaptation across the built environment.

This month, ArchDaily explores the Year in Review, gathering the year's most compelling stories, ideas, and voices. The coverage revisits the projects, interviews, and essays that shaped the conversation, while recognizing the architects and thinkers who left a lasting impact on the discipline. It also looks ahead, identifying the most anticipated projects and issues of 2026, and the emerging directions they suggest.

The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus - Image 2 of 9The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus - Image 3 of 9The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus - Image 4 of 9The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus - Image 5 of 9The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus - More Images+ 4

Across this retrospective, several threads stand out. The rehabilitation of existing structures continues to spark dialogue about permanence, context, and continuity. Interior design trends reveal how spaces are adapting to new patterns of living, working, and well-being. A renewed attention to materials and construction techniques points to a more conscious and regenerative approach to design. Meanwhile, the pavilions, installations, and rural initiatives emerging from the Global South demonstrate how local knowledge is expanding global architectural thinking.

Save this picture!
The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus - Image 6 of 9
West Village - Basis Yard, , by Pritzker Winner Liu Jiakun. Image © Chengdu Beisen Culture

The Year in Review also revisits the architectural exhibitions and major events that framed 2025's debates, from biennales to festivals and congresses. Through these lenses, our review captures how architecture responded to a complex world marked by environmental urgency, cultural reinvention, and rapid technological change.

Save this picture!
The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus - Image 8 of 9
Pavilion of te Kingdom of Bahrain. Photo by Andrea Avezzù . Image Courtesy of 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

As we close the year, new questions arise: Which stories left their mark on 2025, and how might they continue shaping the paths ahead? What lessons can be drawn from this year's challenges and achievements? And how can reflection itself become a tool for more intentional, resilient design? This month's coverage celebrates not only what was built, published, or imagined in 2025, but the collective effort to understand architecture as a continuous conversation between past, present, and future.

Save this picture!
The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus - Image 9 of 9
Serpentine Pavilion 2025 A Capsule in Time, designed by Marina Tabassum, Marina Tabassum Architects (MTA). Exterior view. Image © Iwan Baan, Courtesy of Serpentine

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Year in Review, proudly presented by GIRA.

GIRA sets the standard where architectural design meets intelligence. From the defining moments of 2025 to the innovations shaping 2026, we create smart solutions that elevate living and working environments with timeless aesthetics. Join us in shaping the future of architecture and interior design — where vision becomes reality.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Romullo Baratto. "The Year in Review: ArchDaily’s December Editorial Focus" 02 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036469/the-year-in-review-archdailys-december-editorial-focus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags