Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Interviews
  3. Consciously Driven: In Conversation with VOID, the Costa Rican Studio Shaping Regenerative Architecture

Consciously Driven: In Conversation with VOID, the Costa Rican Studio Shaping Regenerative Architecture

Subscriber Access

Save

The conversation with VOID emerges within the framework of the 2025 Latin American Architecture Biennial, offering an opportunity to explore a practice that listens, cares, and accompanies. Their work unfolds as an act of mediation: through interdisciplinary research and attention to the plurality of natural and social factors, they seek to understand the many natures of a place. From that understanding, they design architecture for and from the place, caring for it, healing it, and regenerating it, opening spaces where territories sustain and reveal their own adaptive processes.

Consciously Driven: In Conversation with VOID, the Costa Rican Studio Shaping Regenerative Architecture - Image 3 of 20Consciously Driven: In Conversation with VOID, the Costa Rican Studio Shaping Regenerative Architecture - Image 4 of 20Consciously Driven: In Conversation with VOID, the Costa Rican Studio Shaping Regenerative Architecture - Image 11 of 20Consciously Driven: In Conversation with VOID, the Costa Rican Studio Shaping Regenerative Architecture - Image 2 of 20Consciously Driven: In Conversation with VOID, the Costa Rican Studio Shaping Regenerative Architecture - More Images+ 15

Thus, the exchange delves into the tensions and questions that permeate their practice: how to move beyond conventional sustainability; how to engage with diverse Latin American contexts from a Central American standpoint; and how to challenge the image of the “green country” in light of the complex territories and ecosystems they study and work within, alongside Sergio Frugone, Felipe Rossi, and Ricardo Sevilla.

Content Loader
About this author
Valentina Díaz
Author

#Tags

NewsInterviews
Cite: Diaz, Valentina. "Consciously Driven: In Conversation with VOID, the Costa Rican Studio Shaping Regenerative Architecture" [CONSCIOUSLY DRIVEN: En Conversación con VOID, el Estudio Costarricense que Impulsa la Arquitectura Regenerativa] 07 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035802/consciously-driven-in-conversation-with-void-the-costa-rican-studio-shaping-regenerative-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from ourYouTube Channel


世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags