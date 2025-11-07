Consciously Driven: In Conversation with VOID, the Costa Rican Studio Shaping Regenerative Architecture

Save this picture! NIDO | Proyecto de planificación territorial, Costa Rica. Image © Courtesy of VOID

The conversation with VOID emerges within the framework of the 2025 Latin American Architecture Biennial, offering an opportunity to explore a practice that listens, cares, and accompanies. Their work unfolds as an act of mediation: through interdisciplinary research and attention to the plurality of natural and social factors, they seek to understand the many natures of a place. From that understanding, they design architecture for and from the place, caring for it, healing it, and regenerating it, opening spaces where territories sustain and reveal their own adaptive processes.

+ 15

Thus, the exchange delves into the tensions and questions that permeate their practice: how to move beyond conventional sustainability; how to engage with diverse Latin American contexts from a Central American standpoint; and how to challenge the image of the “green country” in light of the complex territories and ecosystems they study and work within, alongside Sergio Frugone, Felipe Rossi, and Ricardo Sevilla.