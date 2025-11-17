Sculpting Saudi Arabia’s Urban Vision: Buildner Reveals Winners of the Mujassam Watan Challenge

Buildner and the Mujassam Watan Initiative have announced the results of the Mujassam Watan Urban Sculpture Challenge.

This international competition invited architects, artists, and designers to create visionary public sculptures that reflect Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage and forward-looking ambitions. As the Kingdom undergoes a profound transformation under Vision 2030, this initiative—organized in partnership with the Mujassam Watan Initiative—called for works that engage with both history and future, tradition and innovation, within the public realm.

Participants were tasked with designing site-specific urban sculptures for one of two locations: the Tharwa Sea Front, a waterfront zone in Al-Khobar blending natural beauty with contemporary urbanism, or Abu Hadriyah Road, a major highway linking Saudi Arabia with neighboring Gulf states. Each site offered a unique context and required proposals that enhance the cultural landscape while responding to its environmental and social settings.

Submissions were encouraged to explore themes of national identity, heritage, connectivity, and transformation. Designers were asked to consider scale, durability, public engagement, and feasibility, crafting sculptures that would serve not only as landmarks but also as meaningful contributions to community life. With a total prize fund of €50,000 and the possibility of construction, the competition represents a rare opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on Saudi Arabia's evolving urban identity.

Moving Forward: A Vision for Public Landmarks in Al-Khobar

As Al-Khobar continues to evolve into a dynamic urban and cultural hub within Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the Mujassam Watan Urban Sculpture Challenge marks a critical step toward reimagining the role of public art and sculpture in shaping the identity of place. This competition has laid the groundwork for a new generation of civic landmarks—works that speak not only to national symbolism but also to lived experience and local engagement. The selected projects reflect a growing aspiration for urban spaces that are both expressive and inclusive, monumental yet human-scaled. As these designs move closer to realization, they signal a broader commitment to embedding creativity, reflection, and cultural resonance into the fabric of the city. Through this initiative, Al-Khobar reaffirms its place on the map as a city where heritage and innovation intersect—and where public space becomes a canvas for collective meaning.

Jury Panel:

The jury convened in person near the project sites in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, in September 2025, bringing together a multidisciplinary panel with regional, national, and international expertise.

Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman – CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture

– CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture Andrew Whalley – Chairman of Grimshaw

– Chairman of Grimshaw Eli Synnevåg – Senior Architect and Director of Acquisition at Snøhetta

– Senior Architect and Director of Acquisition at Snøhetta Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hajri – General Manager of Designs and Studies at the Eastern Province Municipality

– General Manager of Designs and Studies at the Eastern Province Municipality Al Motasem Attiyah – CEO of Clear Co Holding

– CEO of Clear Co Holding Dr. Ahmad AlSaifi – Design Director at Ajdan Real Estate

– Design Director at Ajdan Real Estate Ahmed Elgamal – Architect at Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG)

– Architect at Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) HH Princess Tarfa Fahad Alsaud – Director of Cultural Heritage Curation at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority

– Director of Cultural Heritage Curation at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jemma Chidiac – Architect and academic, Beirut- and UK-based

Buildner's other ongoing competitions include The Unbuilt Award 2025, celebrating visionary unbuilt projects across three scales; The Architect's Stair Edition #3, a conceptual exploration of one of architecture's most symbolic elements; and The Kinderspace Competition Edition #3, which invites innovative ideas for early childhood learning environments.

Projects:

Seafront Potential: Engagement Over Objecthood

For the Tharwa Sea Front site, the jury strongly favored proposals that moved beyond formal sculptural expression to embrace spatial engagement. The most compelling projects offered opportunities for gathering, reflection, and social interaction—spaces that were not just to be looked at, but experienced. The jury emphasized that this prominent waterfront setting should invite public participation and become a daily part of Al-Khobar's civic life.

First Prize Winner

Title: COALESCE

Authors: Timothy M Williams, Yahia Atef Saleh Mohamed, Landon J Healy, from the United States

Coalesce reinterprets traditional palm-weaving into a monumental pavilion of woven conical forms, combining vernacular craft with modern engineering to create a shaded communal space symbolizing unity and Saudi Arabia's evolving identity. Inspired by the palm—a regional symbol of resilience—the structure offers immersive shade, spatial rhythm, and a gathering space for reflection. Made from locally sourced palm mats and held in tension by a concealed steel framework, the pavilion is both lightweight and expressive. The jury praised its high degree of contextual sensitivity, elegant material use, and successful place-making, without obstructing the waterfront view. The design was seen as both sculptural and functional, achieving the brief with restraint and clarity. Its low-cost, culturally rooted construction system was noted as scalable, though further study is needed to ensure long-term material performance. The jury expressed hope that this poetic and public-minded work will be realized, serving as a meaningful landmark for the city of Al-Khobar.

Second Prize Winner

Title: Chromatic Echoes Pavilion

Authors: Ala Munther Tawfiq Ammari and Afaf Zayed Hamed Al Odetalla, from Jordan

Chromatic Echoes Pavilion is a vibrant, light-responsive installation inspired by the geometric patterns and cultural symbolism of traditional Al-Sadu weaving. Through its modular steel structure and colorful iridescent glass panels, the pavilion transforms natural light into an ever-changing kaleidoscope of color—an immersive experience by day and a glowing lantern by night. The design celebrates Saudi Arabia's heritage while offering a joyful and contemporary spatial experience. The jury commended the proposal's visual boldness and strong public appeal, particularly for younger, socially engaged audiences. Its scalability and modular construction were noted as pragmatic strengths. Concerns were raised about long-term maintenance and cleaning of the glass in coastal conditions, but these were seen as resolvable through design development. While the pavilion's spatial sequence was considered safe and could benefit from a more compelling narrative, its joyful energy, clear cultural reference, and worthy aesthetic positioned it as one of the most memorable and user-centric proposals.

Third Prize Winner (tie)

Title: Many Pearls

Author: Matthieu Boustany of company Local, France

Many Pearls is a poetic and climate-responsive pavilion inspired by the region's pearl-diving heritage. A circular canopy of suspended glass, clay, and frosted-glass "pearls" floats above a forest of slender columns, creating a dappled, breathable shelter. Beneath it, an interplay of sand, shade, and water fosters a meditative public realm where people can gather, rest, and reflect. The jury praised the project's conceptual clarity, refined material palette, and subtle elegance. Its bioclimatic strategy—including a cooling pond and porous mesh canopy—was seen as a sensitive response to site and climate. However, jurors noted that the base landscape could be further developed and that maintaining the pond and canopy will be essential for long-term impact. While the narrative and cultural references were compelling, the space beneath the canopy lacked a clearly articulated program or evolving sequence. Still, the project stands out for its craftsmanship, softness, and environmental intelligence—a living monument woven into the coastal landscape.

Third Prize Winner (tie)

Title: The Light of History

Authors: Magdalena Anna Marasik and Bartosz Paweł Haduch, from Poland

The Light of History presents a refined, poetic monument that aligns with the sun's movement on Saudi National Day, September 23. Using a single copper-clad vertical form, the sculpture frames sunrise and sunset through a circular aperture, transforming an astronomical event into a commemorative ritual. The use of copper, which patinates over time, metaphorically embodies the passage of history. The jury praised the conceptual clarity and philosophical strength of the project, as well as its sophisticated material lifecycle approach. It was noted for its minimalism, contextual integration, and contemplative intent—offering a place of pause and meaning. Some jurors felt the design lacked sufficient public engagement and encouraged the author to explore a version of the landmark that more fully integrates with the site, allowing public access and closer interaction to create a more immersive experience. Nonetheless, it stands out for its elegant narrative and restrained execution.

Highway as Threshold: Visibility With Optional Intimacy

The Abu Hadriyah Road site, in contrast, was recognized as a threshold condition—more often experienced at speed from a vehicle than on foot. Here, the jury valued bold, legible forms that could serve as visual landmarks from afar, embodying themes of movement, arrival, and national identity. At the same time, jurors encouraged future developments that might also offer the possibility of a slower, more intimate experience—allowing travelers to pause, explore, and engage with the sculpture and its surroundings at ground level.

First Prize Winner

Title: Hoist

Author: Felix Bartolome Blanch, of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, United States

Hoist transforms the industrial iconography of oil pump jacks into a bold linear monument that reflects both Saudi Arabia's heritage and its transition into a contemporary, sustainable future. A rhythmic procession of corten steel frames and sail-like tensile structures creates a striking visual language, evoking motion and progress while offering shade and gathering space for the local community. The project's rammed-earth base integrates a bioswale for passive irrigation, making the space ecologically active and culturally symbolic. The jury appreciated the powerful sculptural identity, strong material language, and engaging sequence of forms, though noted a lack of deep contextual research and long-term maintenance planning. They also encouraged a more adaptive-reuse strategy which might consider the implementation of defunct infrastructural elements from the region rather than building such a sculpture anew. They believe Hoist succeeds in delivering a memorable civic gesture that connects movement, material, and meaning for both passersby in vehicles and those visiting on foot. They consider it a conceptually rich and architecturally robust design, with room for deeper contextual and sustainability development.

Second Prize Winner

Title: Abu Hadriyah Road – A gateway to the gulf

Author: Mirosław Zbigniew Nizio, from Poland

The Gateway of Civilization and Progress proposes a bold, monumental gesture situated along Abu Hadriyah Road in Dammam, composed of two massive triangular rammed earth structures representing natural resources (water and oil) as foundational forces of civilization. Using layered stratified walls inspired by geologic formations, the proposal offers strong sculptural visibility and local material relevance. The concept effectively captures a narrative of growth, trade, and historical transformation—articulated through the symbolism of earth, water, and fire. The massive, static form lends itself well to integration with projection or lighting installations for special events, making it a potentially iconic landmark. While the use of local materials and visual metaphor are strong, the lack of clear public engagement strategies, weak site interpretation, and reliance on abstract symbolism reduce its accessibility: the jury in particular expressed concerns about safety within the tall, narrow spaces and recommends that, if the project were to be realized, it should be conceived as a solid block without any interior circulation or inhabitable voids.

Highlight Submission

Project title: The Wings of Progress

Author: Jassim Fj S Alnashmi, from Kuwait

Comprising two soaring, wing-like structures, the project symbolizes national resilience and ambition while celebrating the country's forward momentum under Vision 2030. The sculptural forms rise from landscaped islands between highway lanes, providing both visual orientation and symbolic uplift. Clad in green to echo the Saudi flag, the wings integrate sustainable technologies, including algae-filled tanks designed to absorb carbon dioxide and generate energy. The project combines formal elegance with environmental intent, blending cultural identity with futuristic aspirations. Through evocative geometry, bold material expression, and narrative-driven design, the installation positions itself as a gateway landmark—both a marker of place and a vision for progress.

Global Participation and Creative Reach

The seventh edition of this competition serves as a powerful testament to the resonance of the competition's mission. With 366 project submissions from 60 countries, the initiative drew an impressive range of perspectives and talents from across the architectural and artistic spectrum. This breadth of engagement reflects the competition's success in connecting deeply with a global audience and in encouraging designers to rethink the role of public sculpture in shaping national identity, civic life, and cultural continuity.