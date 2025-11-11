Langtou Gengxue + Education Centre / Atelier FCJZ

+ 32

Category: Research Center

Design Team: Liang Xiaoning, Sun Xi

Client: Guangdong Vipshop Philanthropic Foundation

Collaboration: architectural design and research institute of Guangdong province

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Historic Heritage and Gengxue — Within the broader context of Rural Revitalization, a triangular plot next to ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre was selected for the Langtou Gengxue+ Education Centre. Together with ChunYangTai, it forms a comprehensive cultural and educational cluster, injecting new vitality into the cultural tourism development of the Langtou Ancient Village.