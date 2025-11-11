Langtou Gengxue + Education Centre / Atelier FCJZ

•
Guangzhou, China
-
Architects: Atelier FCJZ
- Area: 4039 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Fangfang Tian
-
Lead Architects: Yung Ho Chang, Lijia Lu
- Category: Research Center
- Design Team: Liang Xiaoning, Sun Xi
- Client: Guangdong Vipshop Philanthropic Foundation
- Collaboration: architectural design and research institute of Guangdong province
- City: Guangzhou
- Country: China
Historic Heritage and Gengxue — Within the broader context of Rural Revitalization, a triangular plot next to ChunYangTai Arts and Cultural Centre was selected for the Langtou Gengxue+ Education Centre. Together with ChunYangTai, it forms a comprehensive cultural and educational cluster, injecting new vitality into the cultural tourism development of the Langtou Ancient Village.