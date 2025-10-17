Highlights from BAL 2025: Latin American Architecture Biennial

Held in Pamplona from the 23rd to the 26th of September, the 2025 Latin American Architecture Biennial (BAL) brought together emerging studios and established voices from across the continent. This year’s edition stood out for the diversity and depth of its participants: projects of striking formal and conceptual richness, developed by young yet remarkably mature offices. Together, they reflected the vitality of today’s Latin American architecture — thoughtful, inventive, and deeply aware of its context.

The Biennial revealed the core dilemma shaping Latin American architecture today: the tension between powerlessness before overwhelming urban forces and the necessity of keeping alive the capacity to imagine the unbuilt—the horizon for the future. Out of this tension, a new generation is emerging. They reject promises of total solutions, instead insisting on opening cracks of possibility amid precarity, and leveraging the continent's immense natural, cultural, and indigenous heritage that continues to define its identity.