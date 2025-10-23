Creating Cities for Tomorrow: The Future of Sustainable Construction

Save this picture! European Patent Office, Vienna, Austria. Built with ECOPact, ECOCycle® and Elevate inside. Image © ATP Architects

Rapid urbanization, driven by population growth, is among the powerful megatrends transforming how cities are built. The world is adding a city the size of Madrid every single week — and will do so for decades to come. To meet this demand sustainably, a collaborative, systems-thinking approach to construction is needed.

As the leading partner for sustainable construction, Holcim is at the forefront of driving this change. The company engages with key decision-makers across the building value chain, including public authorities, urban planners, architects, engineers, developers, and contractors. Holcim's like-minded partners rely on its comprehensive product offerings and end-to-end building systems. Together, they are creating the cities of tomorrow: sustainable, circular, durable, energy-efficient and smart.

The EPD-certified ECOPlanet cement and ECOPact concrete enable green building standards like LEED and BREEAM, and are already being used to build sustainable cities. However, the shared opportunity to build sustainably is still in its early stages. Take circular construction, for example, where Holcim can already make concrete that is 100% recyclable, using the ECOCycle® circular technology. This not only reduces the need for primary materials but also promotes the efficient and circular use of resources with locally used materials made for easy use and recycling. Holcim is opening recycling centers in the metropolitan areas where they operate, with the goal of building cities from cities.

Energy-efficient repair and refurbishment is also essential to reshape cities. Buildings in use account for 70% of the construction sector's CO 2 emissions - generated from heating, cooling and power - and some 80% of buildings will still exist in 2050. Supported by new regulations and incentives, it's possible to prolong their lifespans while significantly improving energy efficiency.

Significant benefits include enhanced thermal and sound insulation enabling better quality of life. Holcim also supports cities worldwide with innovative retrofitting and renovation solutions. These range from energy-efficient insulation from Airium® and high-performance roofing from ZinCo through to PRB External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS).

As cities grow, they are doing so differently. A significant rise in prefabrication and modular construction is being seen, where offsite production enhances onsite productivity. The result is greater construction efficiency, with cost reductions alongside enhanced quality. One example is the precast concrete solutions that Holcim offers for the most ambitious infrastructure projects.

In the face of climate change, Holcim provides sustainable and durable solutions designed to withstand extreme weather and mitigate environmental impacts. These include green roofing systems by ZinCo, which help reduce the urban heat island effect while bringing nature into cities; Hydromedia, a water-permeable concrete that lowers flooding risks and supports groundwater recharge; and Basalton concrete blocks, engineered for long-lasting coastal protection.

Digital automation and smart design are also superseding traditional construction methods. Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI), such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), are revolutionizing urban planning. At the same time, the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital twins are making buildings safer and more efficient, with improved cost management and reliability, while Holcim+ provides AI-enabled ordering and delivery.

Holcim is committed to partnering across the value chain to advance the future of sustainable construction with high-value, end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions – from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing.