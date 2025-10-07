Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Ancient Wisdom Meets Urban Reality: Vastu’s Role in Contemporary Indian Cities

Ancient Wisdom Meets Urban Reality: Vastu’s Role in Contemporary Indian Cities

Subscriber Access

Save

India carries an ancient lineage of tradition that has long shaped the very conception and crafting of its cities. Vastu Shastra is one such tradition, more a science than a belief, intimately woven into the principles of architectural design. The practice remains widespread and highly regarded, with 93% of homes designed to align with Vastu principles. As India urbanizes at an unprecedented pace, projected to add 416 million city dwellers by 2050, Vastu Shastra continues to influence billions of real estate decisions amid the trials of modern city living. How might an 8,000-year-old spatial science evolve to guide the design of cities housing millions?

Ancient Wisdom Meets Urban Reality: Vastu’s Role in Contemporary Indian Cities - Image 2 of 7Ancient Wisdom Meets Urban Reality: Vastu’s Role in Contemporary Indian Cities - Image 3 of 7Ancient Wisdom Meets Urban Reality: Vastu’s Role in Contemporary Indian Cities - Image 4 of 7Ancient Wisdom Meets Urban Reality: Vastu’s Role in Contemporary Indian Cities - Image 5 of 7Ancient Wisdom Meets Urban Reality: Vastu’s Role in Contemporary Indian Cities - More Images+ 2

Vastu Shastra, a centuries-old Indian system of architecture, focuses on the spatial arrangement of buildings to promote functionality and holistic well-being of occupants. Vastu is grounded in principles of geometry, spatial organization, and orientation, frequently emphasizing the relationship of built structures to aspects such as cardinal directions, natural light, and ventilation. Generally presented as a spiritual discipline, Vastu is a set of architectural guidelines intended to achieve harmony between built spaces and their natural surroundings.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Ankitha Gattupalli
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ankitha Gattupalli. "Ancient Wisdom Meets Urban Reality: Vastu’s Role in Contemporary Indian Cities" 07 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034777/ancient-wisdom-meets-urban-reality-vastus-role-in-contemporary-indian-cities> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags