Ancient Wisdom Meets Urban Reality: Vastu’s Role in Contemporary Indian Cities

Save this picture! Villa Uma / Case Design. Image © Ariel Huber

India carries an ancient lineage of tradition that has long shaped the very conception and crafting of its cities. Vastu Shastra is one such tradition, more a science than a belief, intimately woven into the principles of architectural design. The practice remains widespread and highly regarded, with 93% of homes designed to align with Vastu principles. As India urbanizes at an unprecedented pace, projected to add 416 million city dwellers by 2050, Vastu Shastra continues to influence billions of real estate decisions amid the trials of modern city living. How might an 8,000-year-old spatial science evolve to guide the design of cities housing millions?

+ 2

Vastu Shastra, a centuries-old Indian system of architecture, focuses on the spatial arrangement of buildings to promote functionality and holistic well-being of occupants. Vastu is grounded in principles of geometry, spatial organization, and orientation, frequently emphasizing the relationship of built structures to aspects such as cardinal directions, natural light, and ventilation. Generally presented as a spiritual discipline, Vastu is a set of architectural guidelines intended to achieve harmony between built spaces and their natural surroundings.