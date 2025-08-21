DETAIL Inspiration – The Architect’s Hub for Projects, Imagery and Detailed Drawings

For nearly 65 years, the DETAIL brand has stood for meticulous research and comprehensive architectural documentation. The magazine articles and specialist books demonstrate how outstanding architecture is planned, designed, and executed. They provide in-depth knowledge of building construction, building typologies, and technical aspects of architecture.

DETAIL has become especially renowned for its construction drawings, which are carefully researched by editors and redrawn by an in-house CAD team in a standardized style.

Search over 4,000 architectural projects and thousands of drawings

Subscribe to DETAIL digital: The DETAIL Inspiration platform now offers access to more than 4,000 architectural projects featuring 21,000 images, as well as thousands of floor plans, sections, and construction details. The German-language version includes over 6,000 projects spanning nearly 65 years of DETAIL. This makes DETAIL Inspiration an indispensable resource for research and inspiration—not only for contemporary architecture but also for buildings and constructions from recent architectural history.

Regular updates, search, and filter functions included

As a subscriber to DETAIL Inspiration, you automatically receive content from every new issue of DETAIL—plus you benefit from extensive search functionalities. Keyword searches and a variety of filters support your research for projects and illustrations from DETAIL. For example, you can filter articles by construction year, location, or building type. Searching for projects with specific roof shapes, façade materials, or structural systems is just as easy.

The features of the DETAIL Inspiration digital platform are continuously evolving to meet the needs of today's architects. Recently, for example, the German version was expanded to include over 1,600 articles from construction handbooks dating from 1875 to 1975—an invaluable resource for renovation projects. Beginning in 2026, the platform will also introduce filter options for all construction drawings, enabling users to perform targeted searches for specific elements such as pitched roofs with tile coverings, double-leaf masonry walls, or timber-frame constructions. These enhancements will allow subscribers to access DETAIL's extensive expertise even more efficiently.

Trial subscription for €1

Readers frequently inquire about which DETAIL issue features a specific building. Many subscribers also report that a single printed copy of DETAIL is often shared among dozens of employees within their office. The DETAIL Inspiration platform addresses these challenges by providing easy digital access to the entire archive. Even those new to DETAIL can explore the platform with a 30-day trial subscription available for just €1—an ideal opportunity to discover its full potential.

For more information, follow DETAIL Inspiration website.