Dear Readers,

Architecture is going through transformative times, and so are the platforms that shape how we understand it.

Earlier this year, I addressed you directly to share our vision for 2025: a commitment to reaffirm ArchDaily's mission, elevate our editorial voice, and strengthen our role as a trusted, critical resource for architects worldwide. That message marked the beginning of a new chapter, one grounded in relevance, clarity, and purposeful action.