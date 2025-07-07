World Architecture Festival Reveals the 2025 Shortlist

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the shortlist for its 2025 edition, highlighting notable examples of completed buildings, future projects, interiors, and urban landscaping from around the world. The announcement comes ahead of WAF's first event in the United States, which will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center from November 12 to 14, 2025. Finalists will present their projects within their categories during the first two days of the festival. Selected from more than 780 entries, this year's shortlist features over 460 projects that span a broad range of categories, including Creative Re-Use, Housing, Education, Hotel, Sports, and Culture.
This year's shortlisted projects include contributions from established practices such as Bjarke Ingels Group, Foster + Partners, Studio Gang, Grimshaw, Nikken Sekkei, Mario Cucinella Architects, and Perkins&Will, alongside entries from emerging studios. Practices from the United States make up the largest share of the shortlist, followed by those from China, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Canada, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Japan. The judging panel for WAF 2025 comprises 164 experts representing 37 countries. The 2025 shortlist includes 235 completed buildings, ranging from a film studio in New York to pavilions for Expo 2025. The 157 future projects feature proposals such as a new airport for Athens and a telescope enclosure in Chile. The interior shortlist consists of 64 projects, including a rainforest hotel in Singapore and a noodle bar in Chongqing. The 12 landscape projects include a public plaza in London's Canary Wharf and a wildlife eco-park in Bhabua, India.
Read on to discover the full list of Completed Buildings.
Completed Buildings: Civic and community
- ARM Architecture, Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub, Sydney, Australia
- BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, NYPD 40th Precinct, New York, United States
- BVN, Yarrila Place, Coffs Harbour, Australia
- Fernando Menis, The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas, La Laguna, Spain
- Gensler, Guulabaa - Place of Koala, Cowarra State Forest, Australia
- Henry J Lyons, Ireland House Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
- IDOM Consulting Engineering Architecture, YASHOBHOOMI India International Convention Center, Dwarka, India
- Lacime Architects, Taikang Community OU Garden Nursing and Care Center, Wenzhou, China
- MYAA, Mangera Yvars Architects, Ghazi Al Gosaibi Mosque, Jubeil, Saudi Arabia
- Nazareno Architecture + Design, Shrine of Healing (Dambana ng Paghilom), Caloocan City, Philippines
- Serrano+ Serrano Arquitectos y Asociados, Congreso del Estado de Puebla, Puebla de Zaragoza, México
- TAKENAKA CORPORATION, Toyocho green+, Tokyo, Japan
- Urbanitree, African Flow, Yaoundé, Cameroon
- VTN Architects, Dong Na community house, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Warren and Mahoney, Archives Aotearoa, Wellington, New Zealand
- WAY Studio, Courtyard35 - Hutong Cloudscape, Beijing, China
- Welsh + Major, Pyrmont Community Centre, Sydney, Australia
- WTA Architecture and Design Studio, Tagaytay City Hall, Tagaytay City, Philippines
Completed Buildings: Creative Re-use
- 5468796 Architecture Inc., 90/100 Alexander, Winnipeg, Canada
- AJC Architect, Reddam House North Store, Sydney, Australia
- atelier tho.A, DOM-INO HUB, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
- Benoy, 18 Cross, Singapore
- Delugan Meissl Associated Architects, Expo Cultural Park Greenhouse Garden China, Shanghai, China
- GROUP GSA, Rosebery Engine Yards, Sydney, Australia
- HKS Inc., Asher Adams, Salt Lake City, United States
- Studio Akkerhuis, Meelpakhuis, Leiden, Netherlands
- Tzannes, Brewery Yard, Stage 2, Chippendale, Australia
- Woods Bagot, Younghusband, Melbourne, Australia
Completed Buildings: Culture
- Bernardes Arquitetura, Albuquerque Foundation, Sintra, Portugal
- Fjcstudio, Yellamundie Library, Liverpool, Australia
- Hyunjoon Yoo Architects, Oar Art Museum, Gyeongju-si, Republic of Korea
- Jahn/, Pritzker Military Archives Center, Somers, United States
- KieranTimberlake, Folger Shakespeare Library, Washington, D.C., United States
- line+ studio, Zhejiang Lishui Guyanhuaxiang Art Center, Lishui, China
- MAA - Melike Altınışık Architects, Seoul Robot AI Museum, Seou, Republic of Korea
- MAD, Fenix, Rotterdam, Netherlands
- MUFU Architectural Performance Studio, Shanxia Cultural Station, Zhejiang, China
- Nikken Sekkei LTD, Vietnam Military History Museum, Hanoi, Vietnam
- PES-Architects, Nanchang Grand Theatre, Nachang, China
- Pilbrow & Partners, The Former Granada Cinema, Walthamstow, London, United Kingdom
- Populous, Co-op Live, Manchester, United Kingdom
- Studio Link-Arc, Shunde Yunlu Wetland Museum, Foshan, China
- Thomas Phifer and Partners, Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland
- Tremend Sp. z o.o., Dom Turka, Warszawa, Poland
Completed Buildings: Display
- A Gang of Three + Sylvio Lynch III, Higher and Higher: Courage and Community in Richmond Firefighting, Virginia, United States
- Design Work Group, Aquant Exhibition Stall, Surat, India
- DP Architects, Singapore Pavilion Expo 2025, Osaka, Japan
- IDOM Consulting Engineering Architecture, YASHOBHOOMI India International Exhibition Center, Dwarka, India
- Mario Cucinella Architects, Palazzo Citterio, Milan, Italy
- Nikken Sekkei LTD, Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 Japan Pavillon, Osaka, Japan
- RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture), Chicken Hero Pavilion, Jakarta, Indonesia
- RAU Architects & Tellart, Netherlands Pavilion Expo 2025, Osaka, Japan
- WOO architects, UK Pavilion Expo 2025, Osaka, Japan
Completed Buildings: Health
- Art and Architecture Associates, Swajan Community_a multidisciplinary rehabilitation centre, Vadodara, India
- BVN, Canberra Hospital Expansion, Canberra, Australia
- CPG Consultants Pte Ltd, Silver Thomas Hanley (STH), Lentor Health Nursing Home (Macpherson), Singapore
- HDR, Almoosa Rehabilitation Hospital, Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia
- Lacime Architects, Taikang Community OU Garden Nursing and Care Center, Wenzhou, China
- Nickl & Partner Architekten Schweiz AG, AGNES Kantonsspital Baden, Baden, Switzerland
- Perkins & Will, Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower Expansion, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Florida, United States
- Perkins & Will with SLAM Architects, University of Rochester Medical Center, Saunders Center for Orthopaedics & Physical Performance, Rochester, United States
- Stantec, Cambridge Memorial Hospital Redevelopment, Cambridge, Canada
Completed Buildings: Higher Education and Research
- 10 Design, Pengcheng Laboratory Park Phase 1, Shenzhen, China
- Architectus, Flinders University Health and Medical Research Building, Bedford Park, Australia
- ARM Architecture, Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence, Shepparton, Australia
- Cadence Architects, SMVIT Library, Bangalore, India
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, METU Research Park, Ankara, Turkey
- HDR, Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building, Rochester, United States
- KieranTimberlake, Scaife Hall of Engineering, Pittsburgh, United States
- Kirk Studio, University of Queensland Soundshell, Brisbane, Australia
- Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Architects Inc., Williams College Davis Center, Williamstown, United States
- Perkins & Will, Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Ontario, Canada
- Studio Gang, University of Chicago John W. Boyer Center in Paris, France
- The Purple Ink Studio, Center for Inclusive Growth & Competitiveness for Tapmi, Manipal, India
Completed Buildings: Hotel and Leisure, supported by GROHE
- A L V A architects, The Postcard in the Himalayan Willows, Stok, Ladakh, India
- BUZZ | Büro Ziyu Zhuang, Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel, Diqing, China
- Foster + Partners, The Lana, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- GEOMIM, Ritual Space, Muğla, Turkey
- Geometrium Studio, Private Jet Villa, Bali, Indonesia
- GLA Architects, Dongmingshan Senyu Hotel, Hangzhou, China
- Henan Rongjie Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd., LIAO LIAO CAFÉ, Luoyang, China
- Henry J Lyons and Róisín Lafferty, The Woodland Suite Experience, Cork, Ireland
- KAJIMA Design, Daikin Amica Karuizawa, Nagano Karuizawa, Japan
- KAJIMA Design, KX-Forest Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan
- matter, The Somos Bold Hotel, Medellin, Colombia
- Oppenheim Architecture, Desert Rock, Red Sea Development, Saudi Arabia
- Safdie Architects, The Singapore EDITION, Singapore
- Sordo Madaleno, SHA Mexico, Quintana Roo, Mexico
- Studio Gang, Populus, Denver, United States
- Wildurban Architects, Xanadu Chongchongshan, Chongqing, China
- WOW Architects | Warner Wong design, Mandai Rainforest Resort, Singapore
Completed Buildings: House & Villa (Urban/Suburban), supported by GROHE
- 3XA, White House, Wroclaw, Poland
- EKAR Architects, Twin Lakes House, Bangkok, Thailand
- Flow 81 Architecture Lab. SLP., Casa Alcornoque, Málaga, Spain
- Flow 81 Architecture Lab. SLP., El Risco, Málaga, Spain
- GAD Architecture, Vourla House, İzmir, Turkey
- Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc, Lantern House, Vancouver, Canada
- Nextoffice, Studio of Architectural Research & Design, The Central Courtyard Villa, Tehran, Iran
- RT+Q Architects, Kampung House, Singapore
- RT+Q Architects Pte Ltd, House that Breathes, Singapore
- Soar design studio｜Ray Architect, House Valley, Taichung City, Taiwan
- Space Studio, Ouns Villa, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia
- Studioshaw, Catching Sun House, London, United Kingdom
- Williamson Williamson, House of Monitors, Scarborough, Canada
Completed Buildings: House and Villa - (Rural/Coastal), supported by GROHE
- Abraham John Architects, Villa Moira, Goa, India
- Adrian James Architects, Copper Bottom, Oxford, United Kingdom
- AP Valletta, Naxxar House, Naxxar, Malta
- Atelier Design N Domain LLP, K House, Maharashtra, India
- Atelier Global Limited, Dialogue with Nature—Commune STORE, Fujian, China
- Atelier Hakan Demirel, Atelier Ahmet Oran, Muğla, Turkey
- Chris Tate Architecture, Bunker House, Piha Beach, New Zealand
- Istilo Architectural Studio, Pangasinan, Philippines
- Onebulb Architecture, House of No Windows, Tirunelveli, India
- Peter Braithwaite Studio, Armstrong Cottage, Kawartha Lakes, Canada
- Rafael Pardo Arquitectos, Casa AV, Veracruz, Mexico
- SAAG Arquitetura, PAB House, Indaiatuba, Brazil
- Sordo Madaleno, Rancho del Bosque, Valle de Bravo, Mexico
- STRANG Design, Van der Vlugt Residence, Florida, United States
- Superkül, Ridge House, Ontario, Canada
- The Architecture Joyce Owens LLC, Island Oasis, Sanibel, United States
- Williamson Williamson, DogTrot, Magnetawan, Canada
Completed Buildings: Housing, supported by GROHE
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris LTD, urbanest Battersea, London, United Kingdom
- archimatika, RESPUBLIKA, Kyiv, Ukraine
- Coldefy, Fondation de Chine, Paris, France
- CORREA + FATEHI / ODD+, Imperia Horizonte, Quito, Ecuador
- FourArchitects Engineering Consulting Company, Yubah, Abha, Saudi Arabia
- Lacime Architects, Exploration of the Regeneration and Sustainable Development of the Traditional Residential Environment on South Huangpi Road, Shanghai, China
- Lacime Architects, Riverville, Shanghai, China
- Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects, Isla Intersections Supportive Housing & Paseo, California, United States
- Moises Porras_Wakan, Huaca building, Lima, Peru
- Perkins & Will, Bambu Atmosfera, Sâo Paulo, Brazil
- POAR (Patchara + Ornnicha Architecture), Ugliest in Description : Lomma Ari Apartment, Bangkok, Thailand
- Renzo Piano Building Workshop, One Sydney Harbour, Sydney, Australia
- Safdie Architects, Habitat Qinhuangdao, China
- Sanjay Puri Architects, Screen 504, Udaipur, India
- SOMMET, Quartier Italia, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
- Urbanitree, Terrazas para la vida, Barcelona, Spain
Completed Buildings: Mixed Use
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris LTD, The Arc, London, United Kingdom
- ARCHETONIC, QO, Mexico
- Arch-Age Design, Shanghai Merchants Times Chaopai Demonstration Zone, Chongqing, China
- Arch-Age Design, Xi'an Zhaoshang Tianqing Yunlu Demonstration Zone, Chongqing, China
- Arquitectonica, Testimonio II, Monte Carlo, Monaco
- B2Ai architects and Snøhetta, Roelevard, Roeselare, Belgium
- Charged Voids, PLUS, Panchkula, India
- Design International, Livat Shanghai, Shanghai, China
- Fjcstudio, 388 George Street, Sydney, Australia
- Grimshaw, Tzannes, JPW, Martin Place Metro Precinct, Sydney, Australia
- Henry J Lyons, Coopers Cross, Dublin, Ireland
- Marc Koehler Architects, Republica, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- MHNDU and FIELDWORK, The Pump House, Sydney, Australia
- Nikken Sekkei LTD, One Za'abeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Paddington Square, London, United Kingdom
- Safdie Architects, The Singapore EDITION and Boulevard 88, Singapore
- The Afternaut Group, EDL Regional Headquarters, Singapore
- Woods Bagot, 25 Martin Place Retail Development, Sydney, Australia
Completed Buildings: Office
- Arquitectos Brom Asociados, Sonora 46, Cuauhtémoc, Mexico
- Batlleiroig, Badajoz 97 offices in Barcelona, Spain
- Batlleiroig, T3 Diagonal Mar Offices in Barcelona, Spain
- Foster + Partners, Alibaba Shanghai Campus, Shanghai, China
- Mario Cucinella Architects, Unipol Group Headquarters, Milan, Italy
- Marlon Blackwell Architects, Heartland Whole Health Institute, Bentonville, United States
- MATELIER - Michelle Herrera Architecture Atelier, Corporativo 194, Quito, Ecuador
- MGA | Michael Green Architecture, SERA Architects, 1265 Borregas, Sunnyvale, United States
- NIKKEN SEKKEI + KAJIMA DESIGN, YAMATO Headquarters, Tokyo, Japan
- OBR Open Building Research, Casa BFF, Milan, Italy
- Pace, Faisal Tower, Kuwait City, Kuwait
- Perkins & Will, Confidential Office Headquarters, Ohio, United States
- SAKO Architects, VECTORS in Fukuoka, Japan
- stu/D/O Architects, DFT Office, Bangkok, Thailand
- TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten GmbH, SAB office building, Saarbruecker Strasse 21, Berlin, Germany
- The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD), Smart Building of Headquarters Economy Park for Alumni Corporation of Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China
- Tzannes, Brewery Yard, Stage 2, Chippendale, Australia
Completed Buildings: Production energy and logistics
- AAVO Architects, The shuttle - PICANOL HQ, Ypres, Belgium
- Atelier Sergio Rebelo, Quinta de Adorigo Winery, Tabuaço, Portugal
- BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Wildflower Film Studios, New York, United States
- BORD Architectural Studio, Sauska Tokaj, Rátka, Hungary
- Charged Voids, AVG Modulars, Panchkula, India
- Clancy Moore Architects, Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant, Arklow, Ireland
- Grimshaw, Croton Drinking Water Filtration Plant, New York, United States
- HDR Inc., Orange County Sanitation District Headquarters, California, United States
- Mario Cucinella Architects, The e-building of Ferrari, Maranello, Italy
- milanesi | paiusco, Tederic International Center, Hangzhou City, China
- Sweco Architects, RISE Bioeconomy Arena, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden
- XING Design, Jingdezhen Taoxichuan Energy Center - Cloud Engine, Jingdezhen City, China
Completed Buildings: Retrofit
- A L V A architects, Regeneration of a 70's Suburban Build, Mumbai, India
- Baar-Baarenfels Architects, Retrofitting a Hotel in the Wood District, Gmuend, Austria
- BVN, Sirius Redevelopment, Sydney, Australia
- DP Architects, House of Tan Yeok Nee, Singapore
- Foster + Partners, Transamerica Pyramid Center, San Francisco, United States
- Gensler, The Acre, London, United Kingdom
- MYP Arquitectura, NOOX CALIFORNIA, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico
- Olla Architecture, Haiku, Helsinki, Finland
- Purcell, Elizabeth Tower, London, United Kingdom
Completed Buildings: School
- aRE and Nomena Arquitectura, Colegio Lucila Rubio de Laverde, Bogota, Colombia
- c+d studio, Xinfang Experimental Middle School, Wuxi, China
- HIBINOSEKKEI, Cheer Kindergarten, Shenzhen, China
- HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro, FK Kindergarten and Nursery, Nagasaki City, Japan
- Hubo Studio, Redhill Early Learning Center, Johannesburg, South Africa
- iDEA Ltd -Tianhua Architectural Design Ltd -Tsinghua IFHH Digital Engine Lab, Heping Middle School, Shenzhen, China
- Kidzink Office of Design and Architecture, Rashid & Latifa School, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Architects Inc., Kreher Preserve & Nature Center Environmental Education Building, Auburn, United States
- Patterson Associates Limited, Toi Manawa, Auckland, New Zealand
- Rosan Bosch Studio, The Garzón School, Punte del Este, Uruguay
- SHATOTTO architecture for green living & FCB Studios, Aga Khan Academy, Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Studio Link-Arc, Cuizhu Foreign Language School, Shenzhen, China
- Tezuka Architects, Najmara, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- TKHolding Truszczyński Kobierzewski Sp. z o.o., Primary School number 17 in Ruda Slaska, Ruda Slaska, Poland
Completed Buildings: Shopping
- CLOU architects, Wuhan Snow World, Wuhan, China
- EKAR Architects, GUMP's Cross, Bangkok, Thailand
- stu/D/O Architects, Central Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
- Woods Bagot, Suzhou Yanlord Cangjie, Suzhou, China
Completed Buildings: Sport
- 3XN GXN, SAP Garden, Munich, Germany
- ARM Architecture, Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub, Sydney, Australia
- Atelier XÜK, Aranya North Shore Community Sports Center, Qinhuangdao, China
- Batlleiroig, New building for the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona, Spain
- CO.OP Studio, Carnegie Memorial Swimming Pool, Melbourne, Australia
- Gómez Platero Architecture & Urbanism, Club Cash, Montevideo, Uruguay
- HCMA Architecture + Design, təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre, New Westminster, Canada
- JDParchitects, Chorus Life Arena District, Bergamo, Italy
- Populous, Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
- Warren and Mahoney + MJMA Architecture & Design, Hiwa, Recreation Centre, Auckland, New Zealand
- WOO architects, La Défense Aquatics Arena, Nanterre, France
Completed Buildings: Transport
- Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT Co. Ltd., Architects & Engineers Co., Ltd of Southeast University, Juxing Bridge, Guangzhou, China
- ATRIUM, Garage for car collection, Moscow, Russia
- Design Architect / AOR: Fentress Architects; Associate Architects: STOA International Architects, Inc.; Smith & Company Architects; RdlR Architects, Inc.; Huerta & Associates Architects, PC; A, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Mickey Leland International Terminal D, Houston, United States
- Grimshaw, Sydney Metro Martin Place Station, Sydney, Australia
- Marlon Blackwell Architects, CBMAA Campus Parking, Bentonville, United States
- NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD + CRFSDI & SCUTAD & GZPI, Guangzhou Baiyun Station, Guangzhou, China
- Perkins & Will, Damen Green Line Station, Chicago, United States
- Populous, Kansai International Airport, Osaka, Japan
- Sung et Associés Architecture, Light (car) House, Eumseong-gun, Republic of Korea
- Sweco Architects, Hjärup Station, Hjärup, Sweden
- Woods Bagot in collaboration with John McAslan + Partners, Central Station, Sydney, Australia
- WW+P Architects, Old Street Station Entrance, London, United Kingdom
The full shortlist for this year's completed buildings, future, and landscape project awards can be viewed here.