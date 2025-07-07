World Architecture Festival Reveals the 2025 Shortlist

Save this picture! Populus by Studio Gang Denver, Colorado, United States. Image © Jason O’Rear

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the shortlist for its 2025 edition, highlighting notable examples of completed buildings, future projects, interiors, and urban landscaping from around the world. The announcement comes ahead of WAF's first event in the United States, which will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center from November 12 to 14, 2025. Finalists will present their projects within their categories during the first two days of the festival. Selected from more than 780 entries, this year's shortlist features over 460 projects that span a broad range of categories, including Creative Re-Use, Housing, Education, Hotel, Sports, and Culture.

This year's shortlisted projects include contributions from established practices such as Bjarke Ingels Group, Foster + Partners, Studio Gang, Grimshaw, Nikken Sekkei, Mario Cucinella Architects, and Perkins&Will, alongside entries from emerging studios. Practices from the United States make up the largest share of the shortlist, followed by those from China, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Canada, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Japan. The judging panel for WAF 2025 comprises 164 experts representing 37 countries. The 2025 shortlist includes 235 completed buildings, ranging from a film studio in New York to pavilions for Expo 2025. The 157 future projects feature proposals such as a new airport for Athens and a telescope enclosure in Chile. The interior shortlist consists of 64 projects, including a rainforest hotel in Singapore and a noodle bar in Chongqing. The 12 landscape projects include a public plaza in London's Canary Wharf and a wildlife eco-park in Bhabua, India.

Completed Buildings: Civic and community

ARM Architecture, Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub, Sydney, Australia

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, NYPD 40th Precinct, New York, United States

BVN, Yarrila Place, Coffs Harbour, Australia

Fernando Menis, The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas, La Laguna, Spain

Gensler, Guulabaa - Place of Koala, Cowarra State Forest, Australia

Henry J Lyons, Ireland House Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

IDOM Consulting Engineering Architecture, YASHOBHOOMI India International Convention Center, Dwarka, India

Lacime Architects, Taikang Community OU Garden Nursing and Care Center, Wenzhou, China

MYAA, Mangera Yvars Architects, Ghazi Al Gosaibi Mosque, Jubeil, Saudi Arabia

Nazareno Architecture + Design, Shrine of Healing (Dambana ng Paghilom), Caloocan City, Philippines

Serrano+ Serrano Arquitectos y Asociados, Congreso del Estado de Puebla, Puebla de Zaragoza, México

TAKENAKA CORPORATION, Toyocho green+, Tokyo, Japan

Urbanitree, African Flow, Yaoundé, Cameroon

VTN Architects, Dong Na community house, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Warren and Mahoney, Archives Aotearoa, Wellington, New Zealand

WAY Studio, Courtyard35 - Hutong Cloudscape, Beijing, China

Welsh + Major, Pyrmont Community Centre, Sydney, Australia

WTA Architecture and Design Studio, Tagaytay City Hall, Tagaytay City, Philippines

Completed Buildings: Creative Re-use

5468796 Architecture Inc., 90/100 Alexander, Winnipeg, Canada

AJC Architect, Reddam House North Store, Sydney, Australia

atelier tho.A, DOM-INO HUB, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Benoy, 18 Cross, Singapore

Delugan Meissl Associated Architects, Expo Cultural Park Greenhouse Garden China, Shanghai, China

GROUP GSA, Rosebery Engine Yards, Sydney, Australia

HKS Inc., Asher Adams, Salt Lake City, United States

Studio Akkerhuis, Meelpakhuis, Leiden, Netherlands

Tzannes, Brewery Yard, Stage 2, Chippendale, Australia

Woods Bagot, Younghusband, Melbourne, Australia

Completed Buildings: Culture

Bernardes Arquitetura, Albuquerque Foundation, Sintra, Portugal

Fjcstudio, Yellamundie Library, Liverpool, Australia

Hyunjoon Yoo Architects, Oar Art Museum, Gyeongju-si, Republic of Korea

Jahn/, Pritzker Military Archives Center, Somers, United States

KieranTimberlake, Folger Shakespeare Library, Washington, D.C., United States

line+ studio, Zhejiang Lishui Guyanhuaxiang Art Center, Lishui, China

MAA - Melike Altınışık Architects, Seoul Robot AI Museum, Seou, Republic of Korea

MAD, Fenix, Rotterdam, Netherlands

MUFU Architectural Performance Studio, Shanxia Cultural Station, Zhejiang, China

Nikken Sekkei LTD, Vietnam Military History Museum, Hanoi, Vietnam

PES-Architects, Nanchang Grand Theatre, Nachang, China

Pilbrow & Partners, The Former Granada Cinema, Walthamstow, London, United Kingdom

Populous, Co-op Live, Manchester, United Kingdom

Studio Link-Arc, Shunde Yunlu Wetland Museum, Foshan, China

Thomas Phifer and Partners, Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland

Tremend Sp. z o.o., Dom Turka, Warszawa, Poland

Completed Buildings: Display

A Gang of Three + Sylvio Lynch III, Higher and Higher: Courage and Community in Richmond Firefighting, Virginia, United States

Design Work Group, Aquant Exhibition Stall, Surat, India

DP Architects, Singapore Pavilion Expo 2025, Osaka, Japan

IDOM Consulting Engineering Architecture, YASHOBHOOMI India International Exhibition Center, Dwarka, India

Mario Cucinella Architects, Palazzo Citterio, Milan, Italy

Nikken Sekkei LTD, Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 Japan Pavillon, Osaka, Japan

RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture), Chicken Hero Pavilion, Jakarta, Indonesia

RAU Architects & Tellart, Netherlands Pavilion Expo 2025, Osaka, Japan

WOO architects, UK Pavilion Expo 2025, Osaka, Japan

Completed Buildings: Health

Art and Architecture Associates, Swajan Community_a multidisciplinary rehabilitation centre, Vadodara, India

BVN, Canberra Hospital Expansion, Canberra, Australia

CPG Consultants Pte Ltd, Silver Thomas Hanley (STH), Lentor Health Nursing Home (Macpherson), Singapore

HDR, Almoosa Rehabilitation Hospital, Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia

Lacime Architects, Taikang Community OU Garden Nursing and Care Center, Wenzhou, China

Nickl & Partner Architekten Schweiz AG, AGNES Kantonsspital Baden, Baden, Switzerland

Perkins & Will, Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower Expansion, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Florida, United States

Perkins & Will with SLAM Architects, University of Rochester Medical Center, Saunders Center for Orthopaedics & Physical Performance, Rochester, United States

Stantec, Cambridge Memorial Hospital Redevelopment, Cambridge, Canada

Completed Buildings: Higher Education and Research

10 Design, Pengcheng Laboratory Park Phase 1, Shenzhen, China

Architectus, Flinders University Health and Medical Research Building, Bedford Park, Australia

ARM Architecture, Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence, Shepparton, Australia

Cadence Architects, SMVIT Library, Bangalore, India

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, METU Research Park, Ankara, Turkey

HDR, Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building, Rochester, United States

KieranTimberlake, Scaife Hall of Engineering, Pittsburgh, United States

Kirk Studio, University of Queensland Soundshell, Brisbane, Australia

Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Architects Inc., Williams College Davis Center, Williamstown, United States

Perkins & Will, Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Ontario, Canada

Studio Gang, University of Chicago John W. Boyer Center in Paris, France

The Purple Ink Studio, Center for Inclusive Growth & Competitiveness for Tapmi, Manipal, India

Completed Buildings: Hotel and Leisure, supported by GROHE

A L V A architects, The Postcard in the Himalayan Willows, Stok, Ladakh, India

BUZZ | Büro Ziyu Zhuang, Poodom Deqin Meri Hotel, Diqing, China

Foster + Partners, The Lana, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

GEOMIM, Ritual Space, Muğla, Turkey

Geometrium Studio, Private Jet Villa, Bali, Indonesia

GLA Architects, Dongmingshan Senyu Hotel, Hangzhou, China

Henan Rongjie Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd., LIAO LIAO CAFÉ, Luoyang, China

Henry J Lyons and Róisín Lafferty, The Woodland Suite Experience, Cork, Ireland

KAJIMA Design, Daikin Amica Karuizawa, Nagano Karuizawa, Japan

KAJIMA Design, KX-Forest Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan

matter, The Somos Bold Hotel, Medellin, Colombia

Oppenheim Architecture, Desert Rock, Red Sea Development, Saudi Arabia

Safdie Architects, The Singapore EDITION, Singapore

Sordo Madaleno, SHA Mexico, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Studio Gang, Populus, Denver, United States

Wildurban Architects, Xanadu Chongchongshan, Chongqing, China

WOW Architects | Warner Wong design, Mandai Rainforest Resort, Singapore

Completed Buildings: House & Villa (Urban/Suburban), supported by GROHE

3XA, White House, Wroclaw, Poland

EKAR Architects, Twin Lakes House, Bangkok, Thailand

Flow 81 Architecture Lab. SLP., Casa Alcornoque, Málaga, Spain

Flow 81 Architecture Lab. SLP., El Risco, Málaga, Spain

GAD Architecture, Vourla House, İzmir, Turkey

Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc, Lantern House, Vancouver, Canada

Nextoffice, Studio of Architectural Research & Design, The Central Courtyard Villa, Tehran, Iran

RT+Q Architects, Kampung House, Singapore

RT+Q Architects Pte Ltd, House that Breathes, Singapore

Soar design studio｜Ray Architect, House Valley, Taichung City, Taiwan

Space Studio, Ouns Villa, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

Studioshaw, Catching Sun House, London, United Kingdom

Williamson Williamson, House of Monitors, Scarborough, Canada

Completed Buildings: House and Villa - (Rural/Coastal), supported by GROHE

Abraham John Architects, Villa Moira, Goa, India

Adrian James Architects, Copper Bottom, Oxford, United Kingdom

AP Valletta, Naxxar House, Naxxar, Malta

Atelier Design N Domain LLP, K House, Maharashtra, India

Atelier Global Limited, Dialogue with Nature—Commune STORE, Fujian, China

Atelier Hakan Demirel, Atelier Ahmet Oran, Muğla, Turkey

Chris Tate Architecture, Bunker House, Piha Beach, New Zealand

Istilo Architectural Studio, Pangasinan, Philippines

Onebulb Architecture, House of No Windows, Tirunelveli, India

Peter Braithwaite Studio, Armstrong Cottage, Kawartha Lakes, Canada

Rafael Pardo Arquitectos, Casa AV, Veracruz, Mexico

SAAG Arquitetura, PAB House, Indaiatuba, Brazil

Sordo Madaleno, Rancho del Bosque, Valle de Bravo, Mexico

STRANG Design, Van der Vlugt Residence, Florida, United States

Superkül, Ridge House, Ontario, Canada

The Architecture Joyce Owens LLC, Island Oasis, Sanibel, United States

Williamson Williamson, DogTrot, Magnetawan, Canada

Completed Buildings: Housing, supported by GROHE

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris LTD, urbanest Battersea, London, United Kingdom

archimatika, RESPUBLIKA, Kyiv, Ukraine

Coldefy, Fondation de Chine, Paris, France

CORREA + FATEHI / ODD+, Imperia Horizonte, Quito, Ecuador

FourArchitects Engineering Consulting Company, Yubah, Abha, Saudi Arabia

Lacime Architects, Exploration of the Regeneration and Sustainable Development of the Traditional Residential Environment on South Huangpi Road, Shanghai, China

Lacime Architects, Riverville, Shanghai, China

Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects, Isla Intersections Supportive Housing & Paseo, California, United States

Moises Porras_Wakan, Huaca building, Lima, Peru

Perkins & Will, Bambu Atmosfera, Sâo Paulo, Brazil

POAR (Patchara + Ornnicha Architecture), Ugliest in Description : Lomma Ari Apartment, Bangkok, Thailand

Renzo Piano Building Workshop, One Sydney Harbour, Sydney, Australia

Safdie Architects, Habitat Qinhuangdao, China

Sanjay Puri Architects, Screen 504, Udaipur, India

SOMMET, Quartier Italia, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

Urbanitree, Terrazas para la vida, Barcelona, Spain

Completed Buildings: Mixed Use

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris LTD, The Arc, London, United Kingdom

ARCHETONIC, QO, Mexico

Arch-Age Design, Shanghai Merchants Times Chaopai Demonstration Zone, Chongqing, China

Arch-Age Design, Xi'an Zhaoshang Tianqing Yunlu Demonstration Zone, Chongqing, China

Arquitectonica, Testimonio II, Monte Carlo, Monaco

B2Ai architects and Snøhetta, Roelevard, Roeselare, Belgium

Charged Voids, PLUS, Panchkula, India

Design International, Livat Shanghai, Shanghai, China

Fjcstudio, 388 George Street, Sydney, Australia

Grimshaw, Tzannes, JPW, Martin Place Metro Precinct, Sydney, Australia

Henry J Lyons, Coopers Cross, Dublin, Ireland

Marc Koehler Architects, Republica, Amsterdam, Netherlands

MHNDU and FIELDWORK, The Pump House, Sydney, Australia

Nikken Sekkei LTD, One Za'abeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Paddington Square, London, United Kingdom

Safdie Architects, The Singapore EDITION and Boulevard 88, Singapore

The Afternaut Group, EDL Regional Headquarters, Singapore

Woods Bagot, 25 Martin Place Retail Development, Sydney, Australia

Completed Buildings: Office

Arquitectos Brom Asociados, Sonora 46, Cuauhtémoc, Mexico

Batlleiroig, Badajoz 97 offices in Barcelona, Spain

Batlleiroig, T3 Diagonal Mar Offices in Barcelona, Spain

Foster + Partners, Alibaba Shanghai Campus, Shanghai, China

Mario Cucinella Architects, Unipol Group Headquarters, Milan, Italy

Marlon Blackwell Architects, Heartland Whole Health Institute, Bentonville, United States

MATELIER - Michelle Herrera Architecture Atelier, Corporativo 194, Quito, Ecuador

MGA | Michael Green Architecture, SERA Architects, 1265 Borregas, Sunnyvale, United States

NIKKEN SEKKEI + KAJIMA DESIGN, YAMATO Headquarters, Tokyo, Japan

OBR Open Building Research, Casa BFF, Milan, Italy

Pace, Faisal Tower, Kuwait City, Kuwait

Perkins & Will, Confidential Office Headquarters, Ohio, United States

SAKO Architects, VECTORS in Fukuoka, Japan

stu/D/O Architects, DFT Office, Bangkok, Thailand

TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten GmbH, SAB office building, Saarbruecker Strasse 21, Berlin, Germany

The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD), Smart Building of Headquarters Economy Park for Alumni Corporation of Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China

Tzannes, Brewery Yard, Stage 2, Chippendale, Australia

Completed Buildings: Production energy and logistics

AAVO Architects, The shuttle - PICANOL HQ, Ypres, Belgium

Atelier Sergio Rebelo, Quinta de Adorigo Winery, Tabuaço, Portugal

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Wildflower Film Studios, New York, United States

BORD Architectural Studio, Sauska Tokaj, Rátka, Hungary

Charged Voids, AVG Modulars, Panchkula, India

Clancy Moore Architects, Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant, Arklow, Ireland

Grimshaw, Croton Drinking Water Filtration Plant, New York, United States

HDR Inc., Orange County Sanitation District Headquarters, California, United States

Mario Cucinella Architects, The e-building of Ferrari, Maranello, Italy

milanesi | paiusco, Tederic International Center, Hangzhou City, China

Sweco Architects, RISE Bioeconomy Arena, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden

XING Design, Jingdezhen Taoxichuan Energy Center - Cloud Engine, Jingdezhen City, China

Completed Buildings: Retrofit

A L V A architects, Regeneration of a 70's Suburban Build, Mumbai, India

Baar-Baarenfels Architects, Retrofitting a Hotel in the Wood District, Gmuend, Austria

BVN, Sirius Redevelopment, Sydney, Australia

DP Architects, House of Tan Yeok Nee, Singapore

Foster + Partners, Transamerica Pyramid Center, San Francisco, United States

Gensler, The Acre, London, United Kingdom

MYP Arquitectura, NOOX CALIFORNIA, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

Olla Architecture, Haiku, Helsinki, Finland

Purcell, Elizabeth Tower, London, United Kingdom

Completed Buildings: School

aRE and Nomena Arquitectura, Colegio Lucila Rubio de Laverde, Bogota, Colombia

c+d studio, Xinfang Experimental Middle School, Wuxi, China

HIBINOSEKKEI, Cheer Kindergarten, Shenzhen, China

HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro, FK Kindergarten and Nursery, Nagasaki City, Japan

Hubo Studio, Redhill Early Learning Center, Johannesburg, South Africa

iDEA Ltd -Tianhua Architectural Design Ltd -Tsinghua IFHH Digital Engine Lab, Heping Middle School, Shenzhen, China

Kidzink Office of Design and Architecture, Rashid & Latifa School, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Architects Inc., Kreher Preserve & Nature Center Environmental Education Building, Auburn, United States

Patterson Associates Limited, Toi Manawa, Auckland, New Zealand

Rosan Bosch Studio, The Garzón School, Punte del Este, Uruguay

SHATOTTO architecture for green living & FCB Studios, Aga Khan Academy, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Studio Link-Arc, Cuizhu Foreign Language School, Shenzhen, China

Tezuka Architects, Najmara, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

TKHolding Truszczyński Kobierzewski Sp. z o.o., Primary School number 17 in Ruda Slaska, Ruda Slaska, Poland

Completed Buildings: Shopping

CLOU architects, Wuhan Snow World, Wuhan, China

EKAR Architects, GUMP's Cross, Bangkok, Thailand

stu/D/O Architects, Central Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand

Woods Bagot, Suzhou Yanlord Cangjie, Suzhou, China

Completed Buildings: Sport

3XN GXN, SAP Garden, Munich, Germany

ARM Architecture, Blacktown Exercise and Sports Technology Hub, Sydney, Australia

Atelier XÜK, Aranya North Shore Community Sports Center, Qinhuangdao, China

Batlleiroig, New building for the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona, Spain

CO.OP Studio, Carnegie Memorial Swimming Pool, Melbourne, Australia

Gómez Platero Architecture & Urbanism, Club Cash, Montevideo, Uruguay

HCMA Architecture + Design, təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre, New Westminster, Canada

JDParchitects, Chorus Life Arena District, Bergamo, Italy

Populous, Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Warren and Mahoney + MJMA Architecture & Design, Hiwa, Recreation Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

WOO architects, La Défense Aquatics Arena, Nanterre, France

Completed Buildings: Transport

Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT Co. Ltd., Architects & Engineers Co., Ltd of Southeast University, Juxing Bridge, Guangzhou, China

ATRIUM, Garage for car collection, Moscow, Russia

Design Architect / AOR: Fentress Architects; Associate Architects: STOA International Architects, Inc.; Smith & Company Architects; RdlR Architects, Inc.; Huerta & Associates Architects, PC; A, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Mickey Leland International Terminal D, Houston, United States

Grimshaw, Sydney Metro Martin Place Station, Sydney, Australia

Marlon Blackwell Architects, CBMAA Campus Parking, Bentonville, United States

NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD + CRFSDI & SCUTAD & GZPI, Guangzhou Baiyun Station, Guangzhou, China

Perkins & Will, Damen Green Line Station, Chicago, United States

Populous, Kansai International Airport, Osaka, Japan

Sung et Associés Architecture, Light (car) House, Eumseong-gun, Republic of Korea

Sweco Architects, Hjärup Station, Hjärup, Sweden

Woods Bagot in collaboration with John McAslan + Partners, Central Station, Sydney, Australia

WW+P Architects, Old Street Station Entrance, London, United Kingdom

