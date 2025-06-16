What are Metamaterials? Innovations in Architecture from Acoustic Invisibility to Seismic Protection

Save this picture! ICD-ITKE Research Pavilion 2015-16 / ICD-ITKE University of Stuttgart. Image © ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

The future of the architecture industry holds countless possibilities, as reserach in the domain progresses. One innovation is the ability for structures to be rendered acoustically invisible, absorb earthquake energy, or harvest electricity from the sounds around them. Qualities of this nature can help redefine the functionality and sustainability of buildings. Architects and scientists are at the forefront of this creation. What makes this possible are metamaterials that could offer alternative methods of designing good buildings.

+ 3

Metamaterials are synthetic composite materials with structures that exhibit properties not usually found in naturally occurring materials. Unlike traditional materials characterized by their chemical composition, metamaterials owe their unique properties to their internal structure. These engineered materials are designed at the microscopic level to manipulate waves, allowing them to be designed for desired reactions with vibrations, sound, or light waves.

Its most foreseeable application lies in acoustic control. Traditional soundproofing relies on thick and heavy materials that absorb sound waves. Acoustic metamaterials, on the other hand, can redirect sound waves entirely, effectively rendering a building "acoustically invisible." The materials can be developed to target precise frequencies to make them efficient at eliminating particular types of noise pollution.

Related Article Is Mass Timber a Good Choice for Seismic Zones?

In the built environment, acoustic metamaterials may find uses in multiple space types, such as hospital spaces to eliminate frequencies of medical equipment noise, or apartment buildings that block the sounds of traffic. As cities grow denser and noise pollution becomes a public health concern, metamaterials may enable a promising way forward. Research indicates that these materials can achieve exceptional noise reduction with thinner profiles than traditional methods, thereby freeing up interior space while enhancing acoustic comfort.

Metamaterials also find a use case with their ability to manipulate seismic waves, presenting a method for buildings to respond to natural disasters. Engineered building materials could absorb and dissipate earthquake energy to protect structures by being tuned to fight against specific earthquake frequencies.

The innovation can make earthquake-resistant designs accessible and cost-effective. Inventions in this domain become lucrative, especially with climate change increasing the frequency and intensity of natural disasters. The ability to retrofit existing buildings with metamaterial components could bring innovation to seismic safety in vulnerable regions worldwide.

Able to respond to electromagnetic waves, metamaterials also enable control over light and heat. They selectively filter solar radiation, redirect natural light, and manipulate thermal properties in real time. For architects, this brings opportunities in advanced daylighting strategies that reduce reliance on mechanical HVAC systems while enhancing occupant comfort.

MIT researchers have developed fibers that change properties with temperature, potentially creating fabrics that adapt to weather conditions automatically. Other innovations include materials that glow brighter under mechanical stress to provide real-time feedback about structural health. These adaptive features could shift building maintenance from a reactive approach to a predictive one. This shift from passive building components to active systems brings control and precision to the design of buildings.

So far, metamaterials were understood as materials; we want to think of them as machines. - According to researchers at the Hasso Plattner Institute

The transition from laboratory to construction site is gaining real momentum. Advances in 3D printing and computational design are opening the door to real-world applications of metamaterials at scale. At TU Delft, researchers have developed AI tools that can work backward from desired properties to create the necessary structures, thereby balancing design innovation with manufacturing feasibility. An "inverse design" approach indicates that architects could soon specify desired building performance characteristics such as sound isolation, thermal properties, and structural response. Tailored materials can satisfy exact performance and design criteria.

The broad uptake of metamaterials in architecture could have environmental and social impacts. By enabling adaptive structures, these new building blocks can reduce the carbon footprint of construction and extend the lifespan of buildings.

Additionally, the ability to retrofit existing structures with metamaterial components can help preserve cultural heritage sites while upgrading them for modern safety and comfort standards. Socially, improved acoustic and thermal environments can enhance well-being, particularly in urban settings where noise and temperature extremes affect residents.

Addressing the challenges ahead calls for a collaborative effort between material scientists, engineers, and architects. Building codes will need updating, manufacturing processes must scale up, and professionals will require new training. The potential rewards make these challenges worth confronting, as long as they promote environmentally sustainable and responsive architecture.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Rethinking Materials: Techniques, Applications and Lifecycle, proudly presented by Sto.



Sto sponsors this topic to emphasize the importance of digitized materials in architectural design. Its high-quality PBR-files, as demonstrated in a case study with the London-based architecture firm You+Pea, provide architects with precise tools for confident decision-making from concept to execution. This approach bridges virtual and physical realms, supporting more accurate and efficient design.



Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.