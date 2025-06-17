Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Exploring Living Building Materials Through Robotic Earth Printing

It is commonly accepted that the appearance of moss or vegetation on the surface of a building is a sign of neglect, deterioration, or poor maintenance. And this assumption is not entirely unfounded: small cracks in traditional materials can lead to water infiltration, thermal bridging, or even structural pathologies. But what if this organic presence were not a flaw, but the result of coevolution between architecture and the environment? This reversal of perspective was masterfully anticipated by Lina Bo Bardi in the Casa Cirell, in São Paulo, where mosses, orchids, and spontaneous vegetation were part of the architectural intent from the initial sketches. The use of raw stone cladding and exposed surfaces allowed the house to blend into the terrain. More recent projects have further deepened this relationship between built matter and plant life, such as Patrick Blanc's vertical gardens and Stefano Boeri's Bosco Verticale, which transform façades into vertical ecosystems, redefining the architectural envelope as a living infrastructure capable of filtering pollutants, absorbing heat, and fostering biodiversity.

Exploring Living Building Materials Through Robotic Earth Printing - Image 7 of 9
The growth of radish on the wall in interaction with the mycelium.
