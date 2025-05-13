Designing for Temperaature Gradients: 6 Central American Projects that Use Transitional Spaces to Mitiagte Heat

Save this picture! Aerial view of Beta Building in Honduras. Image Courtesy of Taller ACÁ

Understanding the temperature gradient in a building is essential in cold or temperate climates, where airtight enclosures and continuous insulation are used to prevent heat loss. However, this approach is not suitable for tropical areas like Central America, where the climate is marked by a consistent alternation between wet and dry seasons rather than four distinct ones. Factors such as proximity to the sea, elevation, and local topography influence microclimates across short distances, but high humidity remains a common challenge. Sealed, airtight walls with no ventilation can quickly become breeding grounds for mold, making the thermal strategies of temperate climates problematic. In response, local designers have developed alternative approaches that embrace, rather than resist, the outdoor environment, allowing airflow and evaporation to manage interior comfort.

These designs create deliberate thermal gradients through spatial transitions. According to research, gradual thermal transitions from the exterior to the interior can improve a subject's thermal comfort in a space. For the houses presented in this article, that principle is usually translated into bioclimatic façade strategies such as shaded terraces, deep overhangs, and balconies that mediate between hot exteriors and cooler interiors. In some of these projects, terraces are placed at the building's core, allowing airflow through multiple facades and under upper floors. Others incorporate shaded, plant-lined entry paths to cool occupants before entering the main living areas. In some cases, rather than relying on insulation alone, some designers used vegetation and elevated structures to minimize solar heat gain and facilitate air circulation. In this way, they sought to encourage natural ventilation and passive cooling to achieve spaces that cool the user down gradually, ensuring thermal comfort with minimal to no mechanical equipment.

Read on to discover 6 houses in Central American countries that adapt architecture to local conditions with a blend of practicality and environmental awareness.

Guatemala

La Cabañita is situated in a wooded area on the outskirts of Guatemala City and exemplifies a residential approach that deliberately blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior spaces. This is achieved primarily through the use of big glazed openings that establish strong visual and spatial continuity with the surrounding landscape. To mitigate heat gain within the interior, the architects incorporated deep overhangs that provide consistent shading throughout the day. Additionally, the design features elevated outdoor platforms that generate shaded areas beneath the structure, contributing to the passive cooling of the internal environment. All social spaces are oriented toward the sloping terrain and are configured with operable windows that, when opened, diffuse the threshold between inside and outside. This strategy promotes cross-ventilation and ensures adequate airflow throughout the dwelling, enhancing thermal comfort in a climate-responsive manner.

Honduras

Built on top of a mountain on the island of Roatan, overlooking the Caribbean Sea, this project was conceived as a mixed-use center for entrepreneurs. The building blends contemporary and vernacular design strategies to adapt to the tropical environment by incorporating elements like elevated structures, sloped roofs, and natural ventilation systems. The ground floor is organized into three modules around a central garden. Its main feature is a big covered terrace that serves as the entrance to shared work and kitchen spaces. This creates a transitional space from the hot exterior to the temperate interiors while allowing air to naturally cool the exposed bottom of the second-floor slab. Moreover, all the spaces on the second floor are joined by platforms that serve as access hallways to the rooms, and further cover the ground floor from sun exposure. Additionally, these platforms are also covered by large overhangs that surround the entire perimeter of the structure.

El Salvador

Situated on a hillside in San Salvador, this residence is organized across multiple levels centered around a primary entertainment area that serves as the central element of the space. This central zone is partially open to the exterior and integrates landscape elements such as gardens and a pool along the building's perimeter. The gardens function as initial thermal buffers, absorbing solar radiation and mitigating heat transfer to the adjacent indoor spaces. At the same time, the pool contributes to passive cooling by lowering the temperature of the surrounding air, which circulates freely through the open-plan ground floor, enhancing overall thermal comfort. On the upper level, a series of shaded terraces reduces heat gain in the private bedroom areas, reinforcing the building's climate-responsive strategy.

Nicaragua

Located in Managua, this project minimizes earthwork by situating the main residence and social areas on separate levels, responding directly to the site's natural topography. The architectural strategy emphasizes the creation of thermal gradients in exterior spaces, beginning with a linear canopy bordered by gardens that lead users toward the entrance. This shaded pathway not only reduces ambient temperature through vegetation and coverage but also incorporates locally sourced materials such as clay floor tiles, which offer high thermal resistance and contribute to gradual cooling as one approaches the interior. Similarly, all bedrooms are connected to covered terraces, establishing transitional spaces that enable direct openness to the exterior while maintaining thermal comfort.

Costa Rica

This house, located in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, was built with the environment as the focus. It was conceived as an interactive structure that provides food, electricity, and water while creating a strong relationship with the site and its immediate context. Its environmental strategy first raises the house above the ground, creating a shaded space for the air to cool the second-floor slab and serve a double purpose as a garage/amenity space. Similarly, the entrance to the living spaces on the second floor is through a platform covered by a large overhang and a plant-based second skin. This transitional space not only creates the main circulation flow for the house, but the plants also serve as insulation that filters the heat before it reaches he interior. Finally, the house left space in the back of the plot for farming, ensuring that the project would be sustainable in the long term.

Panama

This house, located in the Veraguas Province in Panama, uses an open-air design strategy that eliminates traditional walls, allowing cross-ventilation to flow freely across platforms and shaded areas. The roof structure, made of light materials, is designed to both shield from solar exposure and respond to prevailing winds. Large overhangs and layered canopy systems further reduce direct solar gain while encouraging the flow of cooled air beneath the shaded structures. The integration of garden areas and pools in the landscape helps mediate the transition between the hot exterior and the interior living zones, forming a gradient of temperature and humidity.