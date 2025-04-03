Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage

Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage

Save

The Los Angeles City Council has approved the revised Citywide Adaptive Reuse Ordinance (Citywide ARO), which is planned to take effect in 2025. Building on the success of the 1999 ordinance, which facilitated the creation of over 12,000 housing units in Downtown LA, the updated policy aims to address the city's ongoing housing crisis and repurpose underutilized buildings.

Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage - Image 2 of 6Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage - Image 3 of 6Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage - Image 4 of 6Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage - Image 5 of 6Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage - More Images+ 1

The revised ordinance is part of the Citywide Housing Incentive Program (CHIP), a broader strategy to increase housing availability and help Los Angeles meet its state Housing Element obligations. Key updates include expanding adaptive reuse incentives citywide and reducing eligibility requirements. While the original ordinance applied only to buildings constructed before 1974, the new policy allows conversions of structures at least 15 years old. Projects involving newer buildings or those seeking additional zoning flexibility will be eligible for approval through a streamlined process.

Save this picture!
Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage - Image 6 of 6
Los Angeles, California, USA - February 11, 2024: abandoned and graffiti covered Oceanwide Plaza skyscrapers.. Image © Matt Gush via Shutterstock

These changes come as Los Angeles grapples with mounting challenges, including a housing emergency and post-pandemic economic recovery. As the city faces two interrelated issues: a shortage of housing supply and high vacancy rates.

Related Article

The European Citizens' Initiative on Building Reuse Opens for Signatures

Adaptive reuse projects, which convert non-residential buildings into residential spaces in this context, offer a solution to these challenges. The most common approach involves transforming vacant office spaces into multifamily housing. This aligns with the city's goals of increasing housing supply sustainably, preserving architectural character, and minimizing resource waste. However, questions around affordability remain, considering most of the sites are privately owned, and it is highly costly to convert underutilized buildings. The LA Conservancy has also emphasized the importance of financial incentives like the Mills Act and Federal/State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits in supporting the conversion of historic buildings, ensuring the future success of these projects.

Save this picture!
Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage - Image 3 of 6
1924 Spring Arcade Building, restored and converted into 143 residences. Image © Visitor7 via Wikipedia under CC Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

Los Angeles' approach also mirrors efforts in other US cities to address housing shortages through policy reform. New York City, for instance, has launched the "City of Yes" initiative, which aims to modernize zoning laws to unlock new housing opportunities. Similarly, San Francisco has already introduced research exploring the viability of office-to-residential conversions in the city. These examples can highlight how cities across the US are rethinking land-use policies to meet growing housing demands.

Save this picture!
Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage - Image 2 of 6
The Eastern Columbia Building, built as a department store in Art Deco style in 1930, converted into residential units in 2006 with Mills Act Program. Image © Matthew McNulty via Wikipedia under CC Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

By implementing the revised ordinance this year, Los Angeles intends to make significant progress in alleviating its housing crisis. With the expansion of adaptive reuse incentives, the city aims to increase housing supply while repurposing vacant or underutilized spaces, contributing to the city's long-term resilience.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "Los Angeles Approves Adaptive Reuse Ordinance 2.0 to Tackle Housing Shortage" 03 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028693/los-angeles-approves-adaptive-reuse-ordinance-to-tackle-housing-shortage> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags