Designing the Senses: How Synesthesia Shapes Our Built World?

Save this picture! Jewish Museum Berlin / Daniel Libeskind. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Jewish Museum in Berlin, designed by Daniel Libeskind, employs synesthesia to evoke feelings of disorientation, loss, and memory through fragmented geometry, contrasting lighting, and material choices. Inspired by a shattered Star of David, the building guides visitors through slanted and narrow corridors, creating instability and discomfort. Light, either filtered through slits or almost entirely absent in certain areas, reinforces the oppressive atmosphere. The raw concrete, with its cold and rigid texture, intensifies this experience, while the void resonates with echoes and silence. In the Shalekhet (Fallen Leaves) space, metal plates shaped like faces emit unsettling sounds when stepped on, creating a disturbing auditory experience. The museum transcends its function as an exhibition space and becomes an immersive architectural experience, where light, sound, texture, and form combine to convey the pain and memory of the Holocaust.

This project exemplifies how architecture can go beyond vision, engaging multiple senses to create impactful experiences. This approach is directly related to the concept of synesthesia in architecture, which occurs when stimuli from one sense trigger perceptions in another. For instance, a texture may evoke a thermal sensation, or a material may suggest a specific sound. In this way, the architectural experience is not only seen but also felt, heard, and subjectively interpreted through the interaction of the senses. Architect and theorist Juhani Pallasmaa, in his book The Eyes of the Skin, emphasizes that architecture should engage all senses, not just vision. According to him, the dominance of sight in modern architectural experience overlooks the sensory richness that materials can offer. Touch, hearing, and even smell play a crucial role in creating a truly immersive and memorable space.

Material Selection and Sensory Perception

The choice of materials directly influences how spaces are perceived. A room clad in wood conveys warmth and comfort, not only because of its temperature to the touch but also due to its visual association with natural elements. Conversely, polished metal surfaces evoke coldness and rigidity, both through tactile sensation and the way they reflect light and reverberate sound. These effects occur because materials interact with light, sound, and touch, shaping how we perceive depth, volume, and density in a space. While light alters our sense of space, sound affects the feeling of amplitude, and touch adds layers of meaning to what we see, reinforcing or contrasting our visual perceptions.

The Casa Ochoquebradas, designed by ELEMENTAL, explores materiality to create an intense and engaging tactile experience. Located in an extreme coastal environment in Chile, the residence uses raw materials and striking textures to establish a direct dialogue with the natural landscape. The predominant exposed concrete enhances the sensation of solidity and resilience, while its rough surface intensifies the tactile experience. In contrast, exposed wood, applied to both interior and exterior elements, adds warmth and comfort to the space. This combination of materials not only enriches the users' sensory perception but also balances the need for protection against the harsh climate with the desire for integration with the surroundings.

Interaction with Light and Reflections

Materials that reflect or absorb light significantly influence the perception of space. Textured glass, polished metals, and mirrored surfaces create dynamic effects that transform a space's atmosphere throughout the day. Conversely, opaque or matte surfaces, such as satin-finish ceramic tiles, reduce glare and provide a calmer, more controlled sensation.

The Transparent Pavilion, designed by Selgascano, exemplifies how light can shape the experience of a space. The structure consists of a translucent, colored plastic membrane that filters natural light and refracts it into vibrant hues, creating a dynamic and immersive environment. As sunlight shifts, the colors and shadows projected by the material change, continuously renewing the perception of space. Additionally, the structure's lightness and material transparency generate a fluid connection between interior and exterior, dissolving physical boundaries and fostering a rich sensory experience.

Acoustics and Sound-Absorbing Materials

The auditory experience within a space can also be shaped by material selection. Elements such as perforated wood panels, felt, and thick fabrics help absorb sound and reduce unwanted noise, creating a quieter atmosphere. In contrast, materials like glass and metal surfaces reflect sound, intensifying spatial resonance.

The Elbphilharmonie, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, is a remarkable example of how architecture can amplify the auditory experience through materiality and spatial design. The concert hall was meticulously crafted for exceptional acoustics, utilizing wooden acoustic panels and an undulating surface known as "White Skin," composed of sculpted plaster. This configuration enables uniform sound diffusion, ensuring that every spectator enjoys an immersive auditory experience regardless of their location in the audience. Moreover, the choice of wood enhances sound quality while adding a warm tactile and visual dimension to the space, creating a sophisticated and sensorially balanced environment.

Temperature and Thermal Comfort

Natural stone and metals, for example, are perceived as cold to the touch, while wood and cozy textiles like wool and velvet convey warmth and comfort. The use of thermoregulating materials, such as rammed earth and high thermal inertia concrete, also contributes to a more stable and comfortable indoor climate.

The iconic Thermal Baths Vals, by Peter Zumthor, exemplifies how materiality can create an immersive thermal and sensory experience. Built almost entirely from locally quarried quartzite stone, the space establishes a direct connection with the mountainous surroundings, emphasizing a sense of shelter and introspection. The stone's high thermal inertia helps retain the heat of the thermal water, maintaining a balanced and comfortable temperature throughout the day. Additionally, the rough texture of the stone contrasts with the water's fluidity, stimulating touch and reinforcing the sensory immersion of visitors. Indirect lighting and the play of shadows on the stone surfaces intensify the space's contemplative atmosphere, transforming the thermal bath into a profound architectural experience.

Aroma and Sensory Memory

Certain materials possess natural scents that enhance spatial experiences. Woods such as cedar and oak release subtle fragrances that evoke tranquility and sophistication. Similarly, elements like leather and natural fibers can impart a rustic and authentic character to a space. The introduction of materials infused with essential oils or aromatic diffusion systems further enhances this sensory dimension.

The Wooden Nest Cabin, by Quentin Desfarges, is another example of how materiality can deeply shape spatial perception. Designed to integrate with the natural landscape, the cabin primarily uses wood, creating an environment that stimulates touch, smell, and thermal perception. The rough-cut wood cladding invites tactile exploration, fostering a sense of connection with nature. Additionally, the wood's natural aroma reinforces the space's identity, evoking sensory memories associated with comfort and retreat. Similarly, in the Wooden Cabin by Atelier Vens Vanbelle, the choice of this material extends beyond aesthetics, becoming a means of intensifying the user's connection with the environment, transforming architecture into an immersive and evocative experience.

Well-designed architecture goes beyond aesthetics: it creates immersive experiences by integrating textures, light, sound, temperature, and aroma, transforming spaces into living sensory interactions. When materials engage with users' senses, spatial perception deepens, making each environment more meaningful and memorable. As many critics point out, truly understanding an architectural work requires experiencing it fully, allowing our senses to capture its essence. In this way, architecture transcends the visual realm and becomes a complete experience, capable of evoking deep emotions and redefining our connection with space.

