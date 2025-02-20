Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards

Sixteen years ago, we launched the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards with a simple yet powerful idea: to let our readers choose their favorite buildings from our ever-growing library of projects. Thanks to your engagement, this award has grown into one of the most democratic and influential recognitions in architecture. Year after year, your collective insight has highlighted architectural excellence across cultures, economies, and landscapes worldwide.

This year was no exception. The 75 finalists have already showcased an outstanding range of spatial solutions, reflecting the power of collective intelligence in crafting a snapshot of today's most compelling architecture. Now, it's time to unveil the winners.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

THE WINNERS

Best Applied Products
PETS & HUMAN - Positive House / Studio ruizvelazquez (Spain)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 15 of 31
© Nacho Uribe Salazar

Dissolving the interior limits and modeling the structures, subjecting them to movement and expanding perspectives without angles, maintaining the visual continuity of the set, as it happend in the natural world, where everything flows in a subtle harmony, almost magically balanced, which should not be disrupted because everything has a good reason being and a purpose.

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 14 of 31
© Nacho Uribe Salazar

Commercial Architecture
COOSH Boutique Store / Sivak+Partners Studio (Ukraine)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 30 of 31
Courtesy of Sivak+Partners Studio

COOSH is distinguished by its Scandinavian, minimalist style with accent details so we created a space that represents the same approach by not only being a comfortable store but also focusing a visitor's attention on surfaces, materials, and nuances. 

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 3 of 31
Courtesy of Sivak+Partners Studio

Cultural Architecture
Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian / Kengo Kuma & Associates + OODA + VDLA (Portugal)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 11 of 31
© Fernando Guerra

The building's redesign by Kuma draws from the Engawa, a sheltered walkway typical of Japanese dwellings, considered neither totally inside nor outside. Incorporating this typology, the architecture has been integrated into the surrounding gardens of the Gulbenkian Foundation.

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 13 of 31
© Fernando Guerra


Educational Architecture
Duling Educational and Cultural Centre / Elisabeth Lee (China)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 4 of 31
© Jin Weiqi (Macau University of Science and Technology)

Our design principle, grounded in sustainability and reverence for tradition, sought to transform a village beset by challenges into an environment offering a safe space in which children could play and learn, and a place for villagers to meet and connect.

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 5 of 31
© Jin Weiqi (Macau University of Science and Technology)

Healthcare Architecture
Burtinle District Hospital / Architectural Pioneering Consultants (Somalia)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 25 of 31
© Lucas Sager

The design adopted the centuries-old principle of the wind catcher — a natural form of air conditioning that requires no additional source of power than the wind. The very hot local climate, with temperatures exceeding 35°C on the one hand, and strict hygienic requirements of the medical procedures made it imperative to provide a controlled level of indoor climate to the key hospital spaces.

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 22 of 31
© Lucas Sager

Hospitality Architecture
The Elysée Montmartre Hotel / Policrónica (France)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 20 of 31
© Julien Labrousse

Previously abandoned, the 850-square-meter space has been revitalized to reflect the architects' distinctive aesthetic, featuring a monochromatic interior defined by architectural woodwork and custom wooden furnishings. 

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 21 of 31
© Julien Labrousse

Houses
Separo House / HYPERTEXT ARCHITECTURE STUDIO (Iran)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 16 of 31
© Ali Ghalambor

Considering that the project is located on the last plot of the village and adjacent to the western mountains, we chose adobe as the primary material in a color that matches the village context and surrounding mountains. This choice allows residents to perceive a harmonious image with the context at the end of the passage.

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 17 of 31
© Ali Ghalambor

Housing
Fazenda Canuanã School Staff Village / Rosenbaum + Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados (Brazil)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 19 of 31
© Pedro Kok

The residences were designed to have thermal comfort without the use of artificial air conditioning and to meet the local climatic conditions, which are hot throughout the year, intense exposure to sunlight, winds that carry dust, and torrential rains. 

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 18 of 31
© Pedro Kok

Industrial Architecture
Waste To Energy Campus / INI Design Studio (India)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 24 of 31
© INI Design Studio

Water conservation and landscaping is a key focus. Unlike routine garbage collection landfills, which are shunned due to stench and toxicity, here citizens benefit from a green social landscape and fresh air. Orchards, green hedge walls, water bodies, and misting systems all guide cool breeze patterns, altering the microclimate.  

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 23 of 31
© INI Design Studio

Interior Architecture
Camel Step Coffee Roasters Shop / Faris Alosaimi (Saudi Arabia)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 27 of 31
© Mansor Alsofi

The indoor area, designed to resemble an outdoor space, adds a sense of openness and connection to nature, while the large stone fireplace adds warmth and intimacy. 

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 26 of 31
© Mansor Alsofi

Offices
JAX-MOC Offices / BRICKLAB (Saudi Arabia)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 8 of 31
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Office quarters are organized around three large planters along the spine to echo the micro-environments of the wadi. A small grove of palms is connected to a rainwater collection channel that extends across the park and down to the wadi to further highlight the narrative of the natural landscape.

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 9 of 31
Courtesy of Bricklab

Public & Landscape Architecture
Chaki Wasi, Artisanal Center of the Shalalá Community / La Cabina de la Curiosidad (Ecuador)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 29 of 31
© Marie Combette

This is a construction based on communal logic; those in charge rotated weekly. Permanent mingas (collective work parties) were held with the participation of women, men, and youth from the community. Interesting links were formed with neighboring communities to obtain wood and straw. Everything was built by hand, with minimal tools, and the structural modules were raised and placed with everyone's strength, thanks to ropes and collective unity.

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 28 of 31
© JAG Studio

Religious Architecture
Ballie Mosque / Commonsense Studio (Albania)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 2 of 31
© Besart Cani

At the core of the mosque's design philosophy lies a nuanced understanding of spatial experience and human-creator connection. Using geometry, an inexhaustible tool in Islamic art and architecture, the mosque's most distinctive features—its facades, domes, and minarets—authentically come to life while responding to the strong context.

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 12 of 31
© Besart Cani

Small Scale & Installations
Kanna Pavillion / Laure Friès Architecture (France)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 10 of 31
© David Foessel

Our intention is to offer anglers at the Marlens water body the possibility to fish in the shelter and set back from other visitors. To maintain an openness to the landscape, the triangular structure widens as one approaches the water. 

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 31 of 31
© David Foessel

Sports Architecture
Ferdinand E. Marcos Stadium / WTA Architecture and Design Studio (Philippines)

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 7 of 31
© Edward Simon

The minimalist and distinct geometry of an open bowl is defined by the corrugated PVC exterior wall and canopy that reflects the corrugated metal roofs of most local homes. This is carried by clean-cut curving steel columns that bend and narrow into the canopy rafters.

The 15 Winners of the ArchDaily 2025 Building of the Year Awards - Image 6 of 31
© Edward Simon

Once again, thank you for being a part of the ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards. Your participation and support have been invaluable to its success, and we truly appreciate your commitment to celebrating architectural excellence worldwide.

