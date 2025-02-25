Celebrating Excellence in Brick Architecture: Submit Your Project for the Brick Award 26!

Save this picture! Types of Spaces - Spain | Architects: HANGHAR, Madrid, Spain; PALMA, Mexico City, Mexico. Image Courtesy of Weinberger

The Brick Award is presented every two years to honor innovative, sustainable, and visionary brick architecture worldwide. The upcoming Brick Award 26 will be celebrated in June 2026. Architects, designers, and developers are encouraged to submit projects that showcase creativity and functionality using clay building materials. This prestigious award recognizes excellence across various categories and offers a global platform to highlight the versatility and potential of bricks in contemporary architecture. Submissions for the Brick Award 26 are open until March 9, 2025, offering a unique chance for international recognition. Participation does not require the use of wienerberger products.

Showcase Your Vision

Innovative brick architecture deserves recognition, and the Brick Award 26 offers the ideal platform for showcasing visionary and inspiring projects made from clay building materials. Independent architecture critics, renowned experts, architects, and developers are invited to submit exceptional and creative works. From traditional applications to bold, visionary designs, the Brick Award celebrates the versatile use of clay blocks, facing bricks, pavers, roof tiles, and ceramic façade panels. Both new constructions and projects utilizing repurposed clay materials are encouraged.

Innovation Meets Sustainability

As a building material, brick is uniquely suited to today's construction challenges. It is naturally climate-resilient, with vast thermal storing capacity that helps keep rooms cool in summer and warm in winter, thus saving energy. With a lifespan exceeding 100 years, bricks reduce the overall impact that buildings have on the planet. While bricks have been used in construction for thousands of years across the globe, there is still untapped potential for innovation in brick design, as past Brick Awards have shown time and again. The spectrum of applications in the context of the Brick Award ranges from classic bricks and facing bricks to roof tiles, pavers and creative applications of ceramic façade tiles and demonstrates the versatility of the material.

The Brick Award not only celebrates architectural design excellence but also emphasizes the importance of sustainability, climate resilience, and energy efficiency, with brick being central to all of these. This prestigious award recognizes projects that creatively and functionally use clay building materials, proving that innovation in brick construction is still alive and flourishing.

A Global Stage for Architectural Excellence

First introduced by wienerberger in 2004, the Brick Award has become an internationally recognized benchmark for contemporary architecture, celebrating the endless potential of one of the world's oldest building materials.

Submit Now – Free of Charge!

The submission period runs from November 25, 2024, to March 9, 2025. The use of wienerberger products is not a prerequisite for participation. All information regarding participation and the Brick Award can be found under: Submission for the Brick Award.

Five Award Categories

The Brick Award 26 invites entries in five categories:

Feeling at home

Living together

Working together

Sharing public spaces

Building outside the box

The first category, "Feeling at Home," encompasses single-family homes, semi-detached houses, and small housing projects of exceptional architectural quality, offering comfortable, healthy, and sustainable living environments.

For multi-family dwellings, the "Living Together" category addresses the challenges of urbanization, such as limited space, social issues, and emerging living concepts.

Transitioning from residential to professional spaces, the third category, "Working Together," highlights comfortable, aesthetically pleasing, and functional commercial buildings, offices, and industrial spaces.

The fourth category, "Sharing Public Spaces," is dedicated to public buildings for education, culture, and healthcare, as well as public areas and infrastructure projects.

Finally, the fifth category, "Building Outside the Box," is unique: it invites submissions of particularly innovative uses of brick, new construction technologies, and ornamentation, regardless of the building's function.

Seize the opportunity to showcase your work on an international stage and shape the future of brick architecture. Submit your project now! Along with the winners of the five categories, one overall winner of the Brick Award 26 will be announced at a festive ceremony on June 26 in Vienna.

