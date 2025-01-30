Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes

CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes

CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Glass, Facade, Concrete

Research Center, Educational Architecture
Canada
  • Architects: STGM Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alexandre Guérin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ALPOLIC, Akustus, Armstrong Ceilings, Formica, Juste Du Pin, Mac Métal, Mirage Floors, Tarkett
CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Alexandre Guérin

Text description provided by the architects. A Boreal Forest Research Center Designed in Wood. Designed to efficiently meet the needs of its occupants, the new Boreal Forest Research and Innovation Pavilion at CEDFOB spans three levels, featuring a simple and optimized volume. The structure of the Pavilion, entirely made of wood, utilizes two distinct systems tailored to the program's functions. A visible mass timber structure (glulam) is used for the hall and interpretation room, which benefit from double-height ceilings, while the classrooms and office spaces employ a lightweight wood frame structure.

CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Alexandre Guérin
CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Image 21 of 24
Site Plan
CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Image 8 of 24
© Alexandre Guérin
CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Image 9 of 24
© Alexandre Guérin

This project stands out as an architectural landmark for the Baie-Comeau community and the CÉGEP, as well as a showcase for research and innovation on the boreal forest.

CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Image 4 of 24
© Alexandre Guérin
CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Image 22 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Interior Photography, Wood
© Alexandre Guérin

The architectural concept developed for the building is strongly inspired by the characteristic elements of the forest, which influenced the design and modulation of the façades and the choice of materials. A landscape-driven approach was explored through themes of verticality and the rhythm of trees, the interplay of solids and voids, visual openings through the canopy, and the shadows and perceptions evoked by the forest. These principles are expressed in the architecture through the layering of wooden slats of varying sizes over a reflective aluminum cladding that mirrors its surroundings. The wooden slats, made from pre-aged Eastern white cedar, are denser on the upper level and more open at eye level, echoing the natural morphology of trees.

CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Interior Photography, Glass
© Alexandre Guérin

With its clean lines, the volume is energized by this façade treatment and a cantilevered structure that guides visitors to the main entrance, reminiscent of a walk in the forest. The Pavilion integrates harmoniously into the site and draws the attention of passersby with its presence and evocative imagery of the boreal forest.

CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Glass, Concrete
© Alexandre Guérin

Project location

Address:537, Boulevard Blanche Baie-Comeau (Québec) G5C 2B2, Canada

STGM Architectes
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureCanada

Cite: "CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes" 30 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026169/cedfob-innovation-pavillon-and-research-center-stgm-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

