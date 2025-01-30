CEDFOB Innovation Pavillon and Research Center / STGM Architectes

+ 19

Research Center, Educational Architecture • Canada Architects: STGM Architectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1530 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Alexandre Guérin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project ALPOLIC Akustus , Armstrong Ceilings , Formica , Juste Du Pin , Mac Métal , Mirage Floors , Tarkett Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. A Boreal Forest Research Center Designed in Wood. Designed to efficiently meet the needs of its occupants, the new Boreal Forest Research and Innovation Pavilion at CEDFOB spans three levels, featuring a simple and optimized volume. The structure of the Pavilion, entirely made of wood, utilizes two distinct systems tailored to the program's functions. A visible mass timber structure (glulam) is used for the hall and interpretation room, which benefit from double-height ceilings, while the classrooms and office spaces employ a lightweight wood frame structure.

This project stands out as an architectural landmark for the Baie-Comeau community and the CÉGEP, as well as a showcase for research and innovation on the boreal forest.

The architectural concept developed for the building is strongly inspired by the characteristic elements of the forest, which influenced the design and modulation of the façades and the choice of materials. A landscape-driven approach was explored through themes of verticality and the rhythm of trees, the interplay of solids and voids, visual openings through the canopy, and the shadows and perceptions evoked by the forest. These principles are expressed in the architecture through the layering of wooden slats of varying sizes over a reflective aluminum cladding that mirrors its surroundings. The wooden slats, made from pre-aged Eastern white cedar, are denser on the upper level and more open at eye level, echoing the natural morphology of trees.

With its clean lines, the volume is energized by this façade treatment and a cantilevered structure that guides visitors to the main entrance, reminiscent of a walk in the forest. The Pavilion integrates harmoniously into the site and draws the attention of passersby with its presence and evocative imagery of the boreal forest.