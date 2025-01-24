Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. India
  5. Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture

Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture

Save

Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 2 of 24Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 3 of 24Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 4 of 24Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 5 of 24Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Park, Public Architecture
Guwahati, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 2 of 24
© Avneesh Tiwari

Text description provided by the architects. The project rejuvenates a natural water lily pond, creates a new river edge along the Brahmaputra, and seamlessly connects the site to the adjacent heritage museum, fostering public interaction.

Save this picture!
Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 3 of 24
© Avneesh Tiwari

The Brahmaputra, one of the world's widest and longest rivers, serves as the lifeline of northeast India. Perched on its banks, the site offers views of an island adorned with an ancient temple, a boat corridor, and a cable car. A 10-meter elevation difference between the river's high water mark and the ground is navigated through gently cascading terraces and pathways that respect the natural contours, minimizing cut-and-fill. Terraces intertwine with the riparian vegetation like interlocking fingertips and increase biomass through a combination of gabions and recharge pits that improve soil health. Trees and shrubs spanning 250,000 square meters rejuvenate native species, attract wildlife, and shape an open-air botanical gallery.

Save this picture!
Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 4 of 24
© Avneesh Tiwari
Save this picture!
Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 20 of 24
Urban Plan - Section
Save this picture!
Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 6 of 24
© Avneesh Tiwari

The larger piece of land between the Brahmaputra River and the lake has been transformed into curvilinear spaces that provide a variety of recreational opportunities for tourists and residents

Save this picture!
Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 5 of 24
© Avneesh Tiwari

The project revitalizes the Padam Pukhuri—meaning "lotus pond"—originally 1.5–2 meters below ground level. A pixelated, stepped pavilion follows the site's natural contours, providing both a recreational platform and access to the water and its aquatic flora and fauna. The foundation uses gabions to preserve the natural groundwater flow. One edge of the site runs parallel to a historic road, formerly a major artery of old Guwahati, now home to the Assam Post Office. A long corridor enhances the narrow existing footpath, with subdued grey granite tones forming a calm backdrop to the vibrant hues of nature.

Save this picture!
Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 7 of 24
© Avneesh Tiwari

The design improves the mobility of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists while creating open, breathable spaces in this densely populated neighborhood. A partly sunken car park serves both the museum and the riverside. Walkable, interconnected, meandering paths connect the Padam Pukhuri, the courts, and the riverbanks.

Save this picture!
Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 22 of 24
Detail 02
Save this picture!
Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Image 17 of 24
© Avneesh Tiwari

As a pilot initiative for riverfront development undertaken by the local urban development authority, the model design emphasizes durable and sustainable details that can be standardized and easily replicated for the phased expansion of the riverfront. With the completion of the first phase, now open to the public, upcoming phases will introduce key features including a riverfront restaurant and another Padam Pukhuri with more intimate, curvilinear stepped pavilions.

Save this picture!
Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Avneesh Tiwari

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Guwahati, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
atArchitecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkPublic ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture" 24 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025990/urban-regeneration-of-brahmaputra-riverfront-atarchitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags