Urban Regeneration of Brahmaputra Riverfront / atArchitecture

Design Lead: Neha Rane, Avneesh Tiwari

Clients: GMDA, Government of Assam

City: Guwahati

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The project rejuvenates a natural water lily pond, creates a new river edge along the Brahmaputra, and seamlessly connects the site to the adjacent heritage museum, fostering public interaction.

The Brahmaputra, one of the world's widest and longest rivers, serves as the lifeline of northeast India. Perched on its banks, the site offers views of an island adorned with an ancient temple, a boat corridor, and a cable car. A 10-meter elevation difference between the river's high water mark and the ground is navigated through gently cascading terraces and pathways that respect the natural contours, minimizing cut-and-fill. Terraces intertwine with the riparian vegetation like interlocking fingertips and increase biomass through a combination of gabions and recharge pits that improve soil health. Trees and shrubs spanning 250,000 square meters rejuvenate native species, attract wildlife, and shape an open-air botanical gallery.

The larger piece of land between the Brahmaputra River and the lake has been transformed into curvilinear spaces that provide a variety of recreational opportunities for tourists and residents

The project revitalizes the Padam Pukhuri—meaning "lotus pond"—originally 1.5–2 meters below ground level. A pixelated, stepped pavilion follows the site's natural contours, providing both a recreational platform and access to the water and its aquatic flora and fauna. The foundation uses gabions to preserve the natural groundwater flow. One edge of the site runs parallel to a historic road, formerly a major artery of old Guwahati, now home to the Assam Post Office. A long corridor enhances the narrow existing footpath, with subdued grey granite tones forming a calm backdrop to the vibrant hues of nature.

The design improves the mobility of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists while creating open, breathable spaces in this densely populated neighborhood. A partly sunken car park serves both the museum and the riverside. Walkable, interconnected, meandering paths connect the Padam Pukhuri, the courts, and the riverbanks.

As a pilot initiative for riverfront development undertaken by the local urban development authority, the model design emphasizes durable and sustainable details that can be standardized and easily replicated for the phased expansion of the riverfront. With the completion of the first phase, now open to the public, upcoming phases will introduce key features including a riverfront restaurant and another Padam Pukhuri with more intimate, curvilinear stepped pavilions.