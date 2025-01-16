"I Am Disappointed in Architects" Shigeru Ban on Socially Conscious Architecture in Louisiana Channel Interview

In a recent interview with Louisiana Channel, acclaimed Japanese architect Shigeru Ban shared his perspectives on architecture, his journey in the field, and his dedication to socially responsible design. Known for his innovative use of materials such as paper and timber, Ban has spent much of his career creating solutions for disaster-stricken communities and displaced populations around the world.

Ban's interest in architecture began at an early age, inspired by his admiration for carpenters. However, it was during his preparation for art university that he was introduced to the work of John Hejduk, which motivated him to study at the Cooper Union School of Architecture in New York. Over the years, Ban's career has evolved from designing for private clients to addressing global issues through humanitarian projects.

I always look for the problem to solve by design. So if I'm given an unlimited budget with huge flat space or land, I don't know what to do. I always try to look for some good advantage and disadvantage of the condition to use as a reference to design. -- Shigeru Ban

One of Ban's most significant contributions to the field is his development of paper tube structures, which he began exploring in the 1980s. These inexpensive, lightweight, and widely available materials became a cornerstone of his work in designing temporary shelters for those affected by natural disasters. His first major project in this realm was for Rwandan refugees in 1994, where he partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to create shelters using paper tubes. Since then, his efforts have included projects for evacuees in Turkey and Syria, as well as affordable housing solutions for Ukrainian refugees.

I always try to take advantage of the context, the location of the building. I like to analyze what is existing to take advantage of the context into the architecture and try to combine inside and outside. -- Shigeru Ban

Ban also discusses his approach to architecture, emphasizing the importance of context and resourcefulness in design. He shared that he avoids being influenced by trends, instead focusing on solving problems specific to each project's conditions. This approach extends beyond humanitarian projects to his work on cultural and public buildings, such as the Centre Pompidou-Metz in France and the Swatch/Omega Campus in Switzerland, where he incorporates sustainable materials and adaptable designs.

While Ban's work often aligns with environmental principles, he has stated that sustainability is not his primary motivation. Instead, he focuses on minimizing waste and developing practical, efficient solutions to architectural challenges. Ban's career and philosophy are now the subject of a comprehensive monograph, Shigeru Ban: Complete Works 1985–Today, authored by Philip Jodidio and published by Taschen. In fact, the edition highlights Ban's diverse body of work, from disaster relief shelters to innovative public buildings, offering insights into his design process and the evolution of his practice.

